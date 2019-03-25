Trump impeachment backers not giving up after Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr’s memo declaring Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 campaign has done little to silence calls for impeachment from the president's fiercest foes.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who along with Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., introduced articles of impeachment against the president at the start of the year, tweeted Sunday that "impeachment is not dead.”

The congressman tweeted that Mueller's report "did NOT investigate bigotry emanating from the Presidency harming our country.”

Green added: "The findings do NOT negate the President’s bigotry. As long as bigotry influences the President’s policies, I will continue to seek his impeachment. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead."

While some Democratic leaders have publicly urged caution on impeachment for months, several House Democrats ranging from Green to freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and others have persistently pressed the issue. In the wake of the Mueller report, impeachment backers appeared undeterred, stressing that Congress has more to investigate -- on issues beyond collusion.

After the report was submitted, and shortly before its findings were released, Waters told MSNBC “this is not the end of anything” and said there is a great deal more that needs to be investigated.

“This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads and indoctrinate them,” she said. “He’s going try to conclude that this report is proof that there is no collusion and you have a lot of his sycophants who will take the nod from him and they’ll say the same thing.”

Waters added: “This is not the end of anything. Well, it is the end of the report and the investigation by Mueller, but those of us who share these committees with our oversight because there is so much that needs to be taken a look at this point. It is not the end of everything.”

According to the four-page letter from Barr, Mueller’s report found no evidence that Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

According to Barr's summary, Mueller set out "evidence on both sides of the question" and stated that "while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in turn determined they did not see the evidence for an obstruction case, but numerous Democratic lawmakers have questioned that determination since Sunday's summary release.

Meanwhile, billionaire hedge fund manager and major Democratic donor Tom Steyer is not giving up his own effort to oust Trump from the Oval Office.

Steyer, who started the Need to Impeach campaign last year, tweeted out a video Sunday saying that of Trumps’ “10 impeachable offenses, the Mueller Report only relates to two. He's still profited from his presidency, advocated violence, and more.” He also called on Barr to release to the public the full Mueller report.

“[Trump] remains the most corrupt president in American history, just in terms of criminal investigations,” Steyer tweeted. “There’s still the hush money investigation and the emoluments lawsuit. He's NOT exonerated of corruption, by a long shot.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.