DeSantis not keen on Musk's new political party, has another idea for disrupting DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that business magnate Elon Musk push for balanced budget and congressional term limit amendments to the U.S. Constitution, rather than build a new political party.

Musk, who has been beating the drum about the need to rein in government spending, announced that he is launching a new political party called the America Party.

"Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate," he noted in a post on X.

ELON MUSK INDICATES HIS NEW POLITICAL PARTY WILL BE PRO-GUN, PRO-BITCOIN: ‘THE SECOND AMENDMENT IS SACRED’

DeSantis is not on board with the idea.

The governor suggested that if Musk funds candidates in competitive Senate and House contests, Democrats will likely win.

But DeSantis acknowledged that the GOP has an issue with people running on spending less, but then failing to do so. "There's a gap between the campaign rhetoric, and then the performance," he said.

ELON MUSK CONNECTS WITH INDIE ANDREW YANG ON BILLIONAIRE FORMER TRUMP ALLY'S THIRD PARTY PUSH

He explained that he does not believe "electing a few better people" will alter the "trajectory" on the debt issue.

DeSantis said that the "incentives" in D.C. will "lead to these outcomes, really, regardless of the outcome of elections at this point," asserting that a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution is needed.

TRUMP SAYS HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ONE-TIME RIVAL DESANTIS NOW A ‘9.9’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk "would have a monumental impact" if he got involved, DeSantis said, adding that the U.S. also needs term limits for lawmakers.