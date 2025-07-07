Elon Musk indicates his new political party will be pro-gun, pro-bitcoin: 'The Second Amendment is sacred'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire business tycoon turned political power player Elon Musk indicated in posts on X that the America Party will stake out pro-Second Amendment, pro-bitcoin positions.

"The Second Amendment is sacred," Musk declared in a post on X in response to a post that suggested firearm owners would like to know about the party's position on guns.

Musk also responded to a question about whether the party will "embrace Bitcoin."

"Fiat is hopeless, so yes," he wrote.

The party will also stand for free speech and reduced regulations, Musk has indicated.

"Is this the America Party platform?" someone asked in a post on X, writing out a list that included the following: "reduce debt, responsible spending only," "modernize military with ai/robotics," "pro tech, accelerate to win in ai," "less regulation across board but especially in energy," "free speech," "pro natalist," and "centrist policies everywhere else."

"Yeah!" Musk replied.

While the American political landscape is dominated by the two major political parties, Musk is looking to shake things up with the America Party.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk declared in part of a post on X.

Musk noted in another post, "Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate."