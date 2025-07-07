Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk indicates his new political party will be pro-gun, pro-bitcoin: 'The Second Amendment is sacred'

Musk is aiming to shake things up, taking aim at the two-party system that has long dominated the U.S. political landscape

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump responds to Elon Musk starting a third political party Video

Trump responds to Elon Musk starting a third political party

President Trump responded to Elon Musk’s decision to start a third political party, calling the move "ridiculous."

Billionaire business tycoon turned political power player Elon Musk indicated in posts on X that the America Party will stake out pro-Second Amendment, pro-bitcoin positions.

"The Second Amendment is sacred," Musk declared in a post on X in response to a post that suggested firearm owners would like to know about the party's position on guns.

Musk also responded to a question about whether the party will "embrace Bitcoin." 

"Fiat is hopeless, so yes," he wrote.

ELON MUSK LAUNCHES ‘AMERICA PARTY’ AFTER TRUMP SIGNS HISTORIC SPENDING BILL: ‘WASTE & GRAFT’

Elon Musk

Elon Musk waves as he arrives for a state dinner at the Lusail Palace on May 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The party will also stand for free speech and reduced regulations, Musk has indicated.

"Is this the America Party platform?" someone asked in a post on X, writing out a list that included the following: "reduce debt, responsible spending only," "modernize military with ai/robotics," "pro tech, accelerate to win in ai," "less regulation across board but especially in energy," "free speech," "pro natalist," and "centrist policies everywhere else."

"Yeah!" Musk replied.

TRUMP CRYPTO CHIEF SAYS WE ARE IN THE ‘GOLDEN AGE’ FOR DIGITAL ASSETS, ‘CLEARING THE DECK’ OF BIDEN BARRIERS

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon calls on US to stockpile bullets, rare earth instead of bitcoin Video

While the American political landscape is dominated by the two major political parties, Musk is looking to shake things up with the America Party.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk declared in part of a post on X.

TRUMP DISMISSES MUSK'S POLITICAL AMBITIONS AS ‘RIDICULOUS’ IN SHARP REBUKE

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sunday, March 30, 2025.  (Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Musk noted in another post, "Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

