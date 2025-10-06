Des Moines school district sues firm behind hiring of illegal alien superintendent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iowa’s largest public school district is suing the firm that helped it hire an illegal immigrant — Ian Roberts, who is now in Department of Justice custody — for negligence and breach of contract.

The district hired One-Fourth Consulting, which operates under its brand JG Consulting, was sued in the Iowa District Court for Polk County last week by the Des Moines Independent Community School District (DMICSD) for its role in hiring Roberts.

Roberts was hired to be the superintendent of the district in May 2023 at a salary of $270,000.

Last month, Roberts was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He was subsequently charged with possession of illegal weapons after a loaded handgun was found in his car following his arrest.

The district is suing the executive search firm for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, general negligence and is also seeking monetary damages.

Fox News Digital reached out to JG Consulting for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

"The District and JG Consulting entered into a valid, written Agreement for JG Consulting to provide executive search services in connection with the superintendent hire," the lawsuit states. "JG Consulting materially breached the Agreement by, among other things, failing to properly vet Roberts and by referring Roberts as a candidate when he could not lawfully hold the position."

The district argued that JG Consulting was negligent in its duties, citing the fact it is in the business of "supplying accurate information regarding candidates," and presented Roberts as suitable for the position.

"That representation was false," the suit states in regard to Roberts.

The district cited costs associated with the controversy, including those incurred from having to find a replacement and reputational damage.

In addition to JG Consulting's work with DMICSD, the executive search firm has also helped spearhead candidate search efforts for several other school districts around the country, including in Texas, Virginia and in other districts in Iowa, according to a Fox News Digital analysis of public records.

One of those districts, the Eanes Westlake Innovative School District, which is currently using JG Consulting to find a new superintendent, put out a statement following news of the Roberts arrest to assure its community members that it was committed to "high standards" in its search for a new district head.

"While we are aware of allegations in Iowa, the Board believes JG Consulting is conducting a thorough and comprehensive search for the next Eanes ISD superintendent," district board president, Kim McMath, said. "As we move forward, the Board will require JG Consulting to provide extensive background information on all candidates who advance for consideration. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring this process meets the highest standards. Through the combination of Eanes ISD’s rigorous internal hiring practices and JG Consulting’s enhanced evaluation protocols, we are confident the district will be presented with well-qualified, carefully vetted candidates."

Roberts is currently facing federal charges and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service in Polk County jail, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement from last week. In the statement, DHS said that Roberts’ "rap sheet and immigration history reveal a long record of criminal conduct in the United States," which the agency said proves "he should never have been serving in a role overseeing children in Iowa’s largest school district."

According to DHS, Roberts was previously convicted of reckless driving, unsafe operation and speeding in Maryland in 2012. The statement also said he was convicted in Pennsylvania of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in 2022.

Besides these, he also has charges of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a forgery instrument and possession of a forged instrument in New York dating back to 1996 and charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree weapon charges in 2020.

Additionally, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, its civil division served Roberts a sealed restraining order from Jackson County, Missouri, in August 2023. It is unclear what prompted the restraining order since the order was sealed.

He was also discovered to be illegally registered to vote as a Democrat in Maryland, raising serious questions about the state’s voter registration system.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

