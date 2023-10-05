Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homeland Security

Department of Homeland Security to resume removals of Venezuelans crossing into US illegally

Venezuelan officials agree to accept the return of immigrants who enter the US illegally

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
As Border crossings rise, Biden lets Venezuelans work Video

As Border crossings rise, Biden lets Venezuelans work

The President's immigration and asylum problem is getting worse again.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday it would resume removing Venezuelan nationals who enter the U.S. illegally and do not have a legal basis to remain in the country.

DHS said the announcement keeps with its commitment to enforce U.S. immigration laws and strengthen consequences for those who cross the border unlawfully.

The announcement comes after a decision from Venezuelan officials to accept the return of Venezuelan nationals. It also comes after discussions in Mexico City on Wednesday, between the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, and Panama.

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

Migrants

Venezuelan migrants mostly head into Eagle Pass, Texas, along the southern border. (Fox News)

During The discussions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall talked of ongoing efforts between other countries in the Western Hemisphere, dealing with migration issues.

"Today’s announcement makes clear that we are committed to strictly enforcing immigration laws and quickly removing individuals who do not avail themselves of these orderly processes and chose to cross our border unlawfully," a press release from DHS read.

Last month, the Biden Administration announced it would be offering hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants already in the U.S. — including those in the country illegally — work permits and protections from deportations, just as numbers are skyrocketing at the southern border.

THOUSANDS OF VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS GATHER UNDER TEXAS BRIDGE AS BORDER NUMBERS SKYROCKET

President Joe Biden

President Biden (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/File/Fox News)

At the time, officials announced a move to redesignate Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status, allowing migrants to apply for deportation protections and work permits if they have arrived for a certain date.

The latest announcement from DHS specifically targets those Venezuelans who enter the U.S. illegally.

GOP GOVERNORS CALL ON BIDEN TO PROVIDE ‘HONEST, ACCURATE’ DATA ON MIGRANT CRISIS AS NUMBERS SURGE

Migrants gather under bridge

Venezuelan migrants gather at the souther border in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Fox News)

Under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protections, which was adopted by President Biden and 20 leaders last year, DHS said they are charged with taking coordinated actions to help stabilize the flow of migrants and expand legal pathways while humanely managing the borders.

Reparations are a part of the approach, DHS said, as is a collaborative effort with other countries in the Western Hemisphere.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, DHS said migrants coming to the U.S. are urged to take advantage of lawful pathways made available currently, rather than "putting their lives in the hands of callous smugglers and crossing our border unlawfully only to be removed."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics