Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Dems target four competitive House seats to wrestle back majority from GOP

House Dems are targeting districts won by President Biden in 2020

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Erosion of the House GOP majority began when Gaetz launched my ouster: Kevin McCarthy Video

Erosion of the House GOP majority began when Gaetz launched my ouster: Kevin McCarthy

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy laments House Republicans' soon-to-be one-vote majority as current Speaker Mike Johnson faces possible removal on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

House Democrats are pouring money and resources into four congressional seats in a bid to win back the majority as the 2024 election cycle heats up.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats’ campaign arm, announced a new slate of races for its "Red to Blue" program. They’re targeting vulnerable Republican lawmakers in California, New York and New Jersey, as well as an open California seat being vacated by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif.

"I am excited to work with this diverse group of public servants, veterans, and leaders to take the House back in November," DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a Thursday statement. "Their records of service stand in stark contrast to their extreme and dangerous far-right opponents."

KEY BATTLEGROUND STATE DEM ANNOUNCEMENT STUNS POLITICAL WORLD: 'BIG SURPRISE'

Vulnerable House Republican Reps. Anthony D'Esposito, Michelle Steel, and Tom Kean Jr.

House Democrats are funneling resources into districts in California, New York and New Jersey to unseat vulnerable Republicans, from left, Reps. Anthony D'Esposito, Michelle Steel and Tom Kean Jr.

The "Red To Blue" program is dedicated to ensuring its selected candidates "receive strategic guidance, staff resources, training, and fundraising support to ensure they are in the best possible position to win in November."

Democrats’ laser focus on vulnerable GOP seats, including lawmakers who represent districts won by President Biden in 2020, comes as the House Republican majority prepares to grapple with just a one-seat margin of power after multiple early departures. 

In California’s 45th Congressional District, Democrats are targeting Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., by bolstering Army veteran and business owner Derek Tran. 

"Tran is equipped to deliver that message to the voters in this diverse Biden +6.8 district with a broad coalition of support, impressive fundraising apparatus, and compelling contrast with the far-right incumbent," the DCCC said.

FETTERMAN CHARTS A DIFFERENT PATH, BREAKS WITH FELLOW DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE

Katie Porter and Biden

Democrats are also hoping to keep the California House seat being vacated by Rep. Katie Porter. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Democrats are also hoping to keep control of Porter’s seat after she announced her departure from the House for an ill-fated Senate bid. 

The DCCC is eyeing California state Sen. Dave Min as her replacement, calling him a "proven vote-getter and common-sense champion for the middle class." He’s running against former California state Assemblyman Scott Baugh, who has been endorsed by GOP leaders.

"It seems that House Democrats are admitting what we already know," Baugh told Fox News Digital. "That CA-47 is no longer a blue seat. We will win this seat in November because Dave Min is a radical left-wing legislator who is very out of touch with this district."

On the East Coast, the DCCC is hoping to flip New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District back to blue after it was won by first-term Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in November 2022, who unseated a Democratic incumbent. To do so, it’s bolstering Sue Altman, a former teacher and former state director of the leftist Working Families Party.

Kean's campaign told Fox News Digital that Altman "is going to cost Democrat stakeholders like the DCCC a lot of campaign dollars trying to run away from her record as head of the Working Families Party in New Jersey where she advocated for insane policies like defunding the police."

DEMOCRATS REPORTEDLY 'SCRAMBLING' OVER THREAT OF RFK JR. IN 2024 RACE

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

The four districts the DCCC is targeting were all won by President Biden in 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

And the Long Island, New York, seat in the 4th Congressional District currently held by first-term Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito is also on the DCCC’s list, with Democrats promoting former local official Laura Gillen to flip the district blue.

D'Esposito's campaign told Fox News Digital, "While Congressman D'Esposito continues to put the interests of Nassau County neighbors ahead of partisan politics, perennial candidate Laura Gillen wants to be a rubber stamp vote in favor of Joe Biden's reckless spending and pro-criminal open borders agenda."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said the Democrat candidates "would make for a great cast on a Bravo reality show."

"However, watching them on CSPAN greenlight every liberal pipedream from defunding the police to even more open-border policies would be a nightmare for American families," the NRCC said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Min and Steel's campaigns for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics