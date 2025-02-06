Dems delay Patel committee vote, deride Trump FBI pick as danger to US security

Democrats succeeded Thursday in delaying a committee vote to advance the confirmation of FBI director nominee Kash Patel until next week at least.

The vote, which was supposed to happen at 10:15 on Thursday, was pushed back after Senate Democrats demanded a second hearing from the Trump-aligned former Defense Department official.

In a statement Tuesday night, Grassley said attempts by top Judiciary Democrat Dick Durbin, Ill., and others to force Patel to testify again were "basesless" as he'd already sat before the committee for more than five hours and disclosed "thousands of pages" of records to the panel, as well as nearly 150 pages of responses to lawmakers' written questions.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



