Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Senate

Dems delay Patel committee vote, deride Trump FBI pick as danger to US security

The vote, which was supposed to happen at 10:15 on Thursday, was pushed back after Senate Democrats demanded a second hearing

By Morgan Phillips , Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Mike Lee mocks Democrats’ ‘pearl clutching’ during Kash Patel hearing Video

Mike Lee mocks Democrats’ ‘pearl clutching’ during Kash Patel hearing

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, dissects Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard’s Senate confirmation hearings on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Democrats succeeded Thursday in delaying a committee vote to advance the confirmation of FBI director nominee Kash Patel until next week at least. 

The vote, which was supposed to happen at 10:15 on Thursday, was pushed back after Senate Democrats demanded a second hearing from the Trump-aligned former Defense Department official. 

In a statement Tuesday night, Grassley said attempts by top Judiciary Democrat Dick Durbin, Ill., and others to force Patel to testify again were "basesless" as he'd already sat before the committee for more than five hours and disclosed "thousands of pages" of records to the panel, as well as nearly 150 pages of responses to lawmakers' written questions.

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committe

A committee vote on advancing the confirmation of FBI nominee Kash Patel has officially been delayed to next week.  (AP)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 


 

More from Politics