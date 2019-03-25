Democrats will sound ‘completely unhinged’ trying to convince voters Trump obstructed justice: Karl Rove

Democrats are going to sound “completely unhinged” if they try to convince the ordinary American voter President Trump obstructed justice, Karl Rove said Monday.

Rove, the former White House deputy chief of staff under George W. Bush, told "America's Newsroom" that with the release of the principal conclusions from the report prepared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Democrats have a problem.

“They are probably going to respond to this by making the problem worse,” he said. “They’re going to overreach on the question of obstruction. We’ve already seen that from (House Judiciary Chair) Jerry Nadler and others.”

He added, “They’re going to sound like they are completely unhinged to the ordinary American voter and that is going to be problematic for them as they approach 2020.”

[The Democrats] are probably going to respond to this by making the problem worse — Karl Rove on "America's Newsroom"

Attorney General William Barr told Congress Sunday that Mueller in his report concluded President Trump and his campaign didn’t collude with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. He said Mueller’s report also didn’t find that Trump obstructed justice but it didn’t exonerate him.

Barr said in his view the evidence compiled by Mueller wasn't sufficient to say Trump commit the crime of obstruction.

In his comments to Fox News, Rove compared the current situation to 1998 when Republicans tried and failed to impeach President Bill Clinton.

“Just like Republicans in 1998, I believe Democrats are going to overreach now by demanding the report in its entirety and by saying ‘well clearly he should have been indicted on the basis of obstruction of justice,” Rove said.

He went on to say that as of now the credibility of Democrats is thin.

“I think that American people want to pivot and get back to the important things in their life,” he said.