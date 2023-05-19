Expand / Collapse search
Democrats target vulnerable GOP lawmakers for supporting McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill

The National Republican Congressional Committee accused Democrats of wasting time on 'useless stunts'

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
Larry Kudlow: Democrats are disputing every major GOP debt ceiling condition Video

Larry Kudlow: Democrats are disputing every major GOP debt ceiling condition

'Kudlow' host Larry Kudlow reacts to reports that debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have broken down on 'America Reports.'

House Democrats’ campaign arm has launched a new website that targets moderate and vulnerable Republicans for supporting spending cuts outlined in Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) unveiled "GOPVotedToDefault.com," which names 31 Republican members of Congress and accuses them of seeking to cut funding for veterans, Social Security and seniors’ healthcare.

Those are the same attack lines Democrats have been using against Republicans even as Congress and the White House are trying to find an agreement on how to raise the debt ceiling before the government is unable to pay its bills after June 1.

Among those listed is Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who narrowly won her re-election by just a few hundred votes. Others targeted are Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Ryan Zinke of Montana, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and most freshman New York Republicans.

210 DEMOCRATS ENDORSE PLAN TO SIDESTEP HOUSE GOP IN DEBT LIMIT FIGHT

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is one of the 31 Republicans targeted by a new Democratic website. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The website features a prominent timer tracking how many days it’s been since House Republicans passed their Limit, Save, Grow Act, which seeks to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion while also cutting discretionary spending by roughly $150 billion from this year to the next.

It says underneath, "31 vulnerable Republicans sided with extremists to hold our economy hostage in order to enact cruel cuts to programs that keep Americans healthy, safe, and secure. See how your congressperson’s default ransom note will impact your district."

House Republicans have said their bill does not include any of the cuts Democrats are warning about, and have vowed not to reduce funding for veterans' care or touch seniors’ benefits.

DEBT CEILING TALKS STALL BETWEEN WHITE HOUSE, GOP: ‘NOT PRODUCTIVE’ SAYS GOP NEGOTIATOR

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Moderate and vulnerable Republicans are being attacked for their support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt limit bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The new online pressure campaign comes just as Democrats are gathering signatures to make an end run around McCarthy to bring a clean debt limit increase to the floor — something every GOP lawmaker has spoken out against.

Their discharge petition, which would allow them to bring a bill to the floor over the speaker’s objections provided it gets 218 signatures, has 210 of 213 Democratic names on it. Rep. Mary Peltola’s, D-Alaska, office told Fox News Digital that she intends to sign it upon her return to Washington, D.C. But to go anywhere, it would need at least several Republicans, which the conference has signaled would be an uphill battle.

MOST DEMOCRATS SUPPORT DEFICIT REDUCTION AS PART OF DEBT CEILING FIGHT: POLL

Democratic congressional leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer speak to the media

Democrats have been pressuring moderate Republicans to break from their party's pledge to oppose a clean debt limit increase. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP’s rival to the DCCC, accused Democrats of ignoring their "spending crisis" to launch a partisan online attack.

"Instead of addressing the spending crisis they created, Democrats spend their time mocking up a microsite full of already debunked lies. Every moment wasted on useless stunts like this is a lost opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to avoid an economic catastrophe," NRCC national press secretary Will Reinert told Fox News Digital.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

