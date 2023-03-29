Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives
Published

More than two dozen Democrats join GOP in opposing Biden gas stove ban

The House of Representatives passed the amendment to the GOP's big energy bill on Wednesday

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
House Republicans introduce bill to stop Biden from banning gas stoves

House Republicans introduce bill to stop Biden from banning gas stoves

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., discusses the purpose of the Save Our Gas Stoves Act on 'America Reports.'

The House late Wednesday approved an amendment – with help from several Democrats – that would prevent the Department of Energy from implementing strict new regulations on gas stoves that most stoves on the market today would not be able to meet.

The House voted 251 to 181 in favor of the amendment from Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., to a larger energy policy bill, and X Democrats voted with the GOP.

Republicans have been looking to defend the use of gas stoves ever since the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicated it could ban stoves for health reasons. That idea was scrapped, but it was followed by a proposed Department of Energy regulation that would impose tough new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves.

GOP LOOKS TO RESCUE GAS STOVES FROM BIDEN’S ‘EXTREME’ BAN

Reps. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., introduced the gas stove amendment, which got a vote on Wednesday (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Palmer, head of the House Republican Policy Committee, criticized House Democrats for largely voting against his amendment in comments to Fox News Digital.

"Despite all their words to the contrary, House Democrats are supportive of federal bureaucrats’ attempts to ban gas stoves. By voting against my amendment to prevent the Department of Energy from implementing its anti-natural gas agenda, they have shown themselves to be complicit," Palmer told Fox News Digital.

"Clearly, the plan to ban gas stoves was already in the works even before federal bureaucrats said the quiet part out loud earlier this year," he said. "Republicans are meeting this attempt to dismantle American energy head on and will continue to empower Americans to choose what appliances belong in their kitchens, not have it dictated to them by a bureaucrat with a political agenda."

ENERGY DEPARTMENT PROPOSES TIGHTER EFFICIENCY STANDARDS FOR GAS, ELECTRIC STOVES AND OVENS

The Biden administration and Democrat-led cities are proposing measures to ban gas stoves.

The Biden administration and Democrat-led cities are proposing measures to ban gas stoves. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a proposed rule posted online last month and a followup analysis of that rule, the department estimated that about half of the gas stoves on the market today would not meet the new standard.

Palmer’s amendment, if implemented contingent on Republicans’ energy bill’s passage, will stop DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm from implementing the new regulations and would prevent similar rules from being introduced.

GET USED TO ‘NEW ERA OF HIGH ENERGY PRICES,’ EXPERT SAYS

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Committee hearing titled Fiscal Year 2024 Request for the Department of Energy, in Rayburn Building on Thursday, March 23, 2023. 

About 38% of American households, or roughly 40 million, use natural gas to cook in their homes.

Two similar bills to halt the rule’s implementation were introduced by House Republicans earlier this month.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

