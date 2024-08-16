Walz vs. Vance: New poll reveals which vice presidential nominee is favored among voters

Gov. Tim Walz currently has a higher favorability rating than Sen. JD Vance among voters, according to a new 2024 survey on the vice presidential candidates.

A new Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos survey found that Walz is favored by 39% of Americans, compared to Vance's 32%, while 30% have an unfavorable opinion of Walz.

However, Americans may still be forming an opinion of Vice President Harris' running mate, as 31% of respondents did not answer the question.

Additionally, 44% of Americans said they disapprove of Walz as Harris' running mate.

Asked about their opinion of Vance, 32% of respondents have a favorable view of the Ohio senator, while 42% have an unfavorable opinion of Trump's running mate.

About 26% of respondents did not answer the question, 5 percentage points less than those giving an opinion of Walz.

Among rural voters, Vance is up 13 percentage points over Walz.

The Ohio senator also holds a significant lead, net positive 37 points, among White evangelical Protestants.

Walz remains ahead by 16 points among people under 40 years old and is seen more positively among both men and women, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted from August 9 to 13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The two dueling candidates are expected to go head-to-head in the first vice presidential debate on CBS News on Oct. 1.