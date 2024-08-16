Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

Walz vs. Vance: New poll reveals which vice presidential nominee is favored among voters

Gov Tim Walz and Sen JD Vance will debate on October 1

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Tim Walz ‘ruined businesses and families’: Joe Teirab Video

Gov. Tim Walz ‘ruined businesses and families’: Joe Teirab

Joe Teirab, a former federal prosecutor and GOP nominee for Congress, joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s record.

Gov. Tim Walz currently has a higher favorability rating than Sen. JD Vance among voters, according to a new 2024 survey on the vice presidential candidates.

A new Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos survey found that Walz is favored by 39% of Americans, compared to Vance's 32%, while 30% have an unfavorable opinion of Walz. 

However, Americans may still be forming an opinion of Vice President Harris' running mate, as 31% of respondents did not answer the question.

Additionally, 44% of Americans said they disapprove of Walz as Harris' running mate.

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNERS SOUND ALARM ON HARRIS' ‘NIGHTMARE’ VP PICK: ‘REALLY BAD FOR THE US’

Tim Walz at Kamala Harris

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik)

Asked about their opinion of Vance, 32% of respondents have a favorable view of the Ohio senator, while 42% have an unfavorable opinion of Trump's running mate. 

About 26% of respondents did not answer the question, 5 percentage points less than those giving an opinion of Walz.

VP candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance

VP candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance. (Left: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Right: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

VIDEO SHOWS WALZ PRAISING CONTROVERSIAL MUSLIM CLERIC HARRIS CAMPAIGN SAID HE HAD NO ‘RELATIONSHIP WITH'

Among rural voters, Vance is up 13 percentage points over Walz. 

The Ohio senator also holds a significant lead, net positive 37 points, among White evangelical Protestants.

JD Vance talking

U.S. Senator and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 6, 2024.  (Ryan Collerd/AFP)

Walz remains ahead by 16 points among people under 40 years old and is seen more positively among both men and women, according to the survey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll was conducted from August 9 to 13 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The two dueling candidates are expected to go head-to-head in the first vice presidential debate on CBS News on Oct. 1.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics