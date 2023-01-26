Democratic House leader Jeffries says Trump running 'low-energy' campaign for president

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., shared his thoughts on former President Trump's return to Facebook on Thursday, belittling Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House.

Asked for his thoughts on Meta's announcement that Trump would be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram, Jeffries said, "the danger, the threats to democracy related to Donald Trump speak for themselves."

"I think many of us will probably have more to say about that to the extent that, you know, [Trump] moves forward with his so-called presidential campaign," Jeffries said.

"Happens to be a very low-energy campaign, by the way," he added.

META ANNOUNCES TRUMP TO BE REINSTATED ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM PLATFORMS

TRUTH SOCIAL CEO SHUTS DOWN RUMOR TRUMP IS DITCHING PLATFORM FOR TWITTER, FACEBOOK

After launching his third presidential campaign last November, Trump is scheduled to host his first public campaign event on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Shortly beforehand, Trump will stop in New Hampshire to deliver a keynote address to hundreds of party leaders, elected officials and activists attending the state GOP's annual meeting in Salem.

These two events, both held in early primary states, are the first major in-person events Trump will hold since declaring his candidacy for president. Most of his campaign so far has been restricted to posts on Truth Social, the Facebook and Twitter competitor owned by Trump that was founded after he was kicked off those platforms in early 2021 due to his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FIRST ON FOX: TRUMP STOPPING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE AHEAD OF SOUTH CAROLINA ON SATURDAY

Meta announced on Wednesday that Trump would be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram "in the coming weeks" for the first time in two years.

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, wrote in a blog post that the company determined Trump is no longer a "serious risk to public safety" and said there are "guardrails" to monitor his use of the platforms moving forward.

"To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the US 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment," Clegg wrote. "Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out. As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Adam Sabes, and Aislinn Muphy contributed to this report.