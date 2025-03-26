Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense

Jeffries becomes highest-ranking Dem to call for Hegseth to resign

New York Democrat writes letter to President Donald Trump saying Hegseth ‘should be fired immediately’

Greg Norman
Hegseth blasts Atlantic article: 'Nobody was texting war plans' Video

Hegseth blasts Atlantic article: 'Nobody was texting war plans'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attempts to set the record straight on the Atlantic article.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is now the highest-ranking Democrat to call for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to resign over the Signal text chain leak, writing a letter to President Donald Trump demanding that he be "fired immediately." 

"Pete Hegseth is the most unqualified Secretary of Defense in American history. His continued presence in the top position of leadership at the Pentagon threatens the nation’s security and puts our brave men and women in uniform throughout the world in danger," the Democrat from New York said. 

"The so-called Secretary of Defense recklessly and casually disclosed highly sensitive war plans -- including the timing of a pending attack, possible strike targets and the weapons to be used --during an unclassified national security group chat that inexplicably included a reporter. His behavior shocks the conscience, risked American lives and likely violated the law," Jeffries continued. 

"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should be fired immediately," he added. 

HEGSETH FENDS OFF REPORTER’S QUESTIONS OVER SIGNAL CHAT LEAK 

Jeffries calls for Hegseth to resign

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, left, is calling for President Trump to fire Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Hegseth on Tuesday fended off a reporter’s questions about the leaked Signal chat group allegedly involving Trump administration officials discussing forthcoming strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. The strikes then happened on March 15. 

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, said officials were discussing "war plans," but he decided not to publish some of the highly sensitive information he saw, including precise information about weapons packages, targets and timing, due to potential threats to national security and military operations.  

The secretary repeated his claims that "nobody was texting war plans," pushing back on Goldberg's assertion. 

TRUMP SAYS WALTZ DOESN’T NEED TO APOLOGIZE OVER SIGNAL TEXT CHAIN LINK 

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 25. Both Gabbard and Ratcliffe were asked during the hearing about the Signal text chain leak. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

"As I also stated yesterday, nobody’s texting war plans, and that’s all I have to say about that," Hegseth said. 

"I know exactly what I’m doing, exactly what we’re directing, and I’m really proud of what we accomplished, the successful missions that night and going forward," he also said. 

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called for national security advisor Mike Waltz and Hegseth to resign Tuesday during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a NATO meeting in Brussels

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he knew "exactly" what he was doing after a journalist was mistakenly added to a group chat with senior officials.  (Reuters/Yves Herman)

Trump told Fox News he has no plans to fire Waltz. 

