ELECTIONS

Dem in major Senate race accused of 'pandering' to Black voters by supporting reparations

The conservative Win it Back PAC is launching an ad targeting Hispanic voters, who largely oppose reparations

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
close
FIRST ON FOX: The Democrat running in what could be one of this year's top Senate races is being accused of "pandering" to Black voters with taxpayer-funded reparations.

The conservative Win it Back PAC announced Friday its launch of a new ad, part of a massive seven-figure media buy, targeting Rep. Colin Allred, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, specifically calling him out for what it says are his ties to the movement for reparations for Black Americans.

The ad will begin running Friday in the El Paso media market amid the Texas Democratic Convention, which is taking place in the city and will target Hispanic voters, a group research shows is largely opposed to reparations. The ad will run in both English and Spanish.

FOLLOWING TRUMP'S GUILTY VERDICT, FIRST SWING STATE POLL REVEALS HOW IT IMPACTS VOTERS' DECISIONS

Colin Allred closeup shot

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the last votes of the week on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"My grandparents came in the sixties in search of the American Dream. They were farmworkers. My grandma would always say, ‘con tanto sacrificio,’" a Hispanic woman named Sonia says in the ad, citing a Spanish phrase meaning "with much sacrifice."

"Like, nobody gave me this, and nobody is going to take it away. Colin Allred would take our tax dollars to pay for reparations. I'm not okay with it — to take away from one group to pander to another group. I grew up poor, and I've worked really hard, and I don't feel like it's fair for me to have to pay for that. It's all pandering. Collin Allred is not fighting for us," she adds.

A majority of Hispanic voters (58%) say they do not support repaying the descendants of slaves in America with cash or land, according to a 2022 study published by the Pew Research Center.

TRUMP ENDORSEMENT TAKES CENTER STAGE IN BRUTAL SWING STATE PRIMARY AS ACCUSATIONS OF ‘DISLOYALTY’ FLY

left: closeup shot of Colin Allred; right: of Ted Cruz

Democrat Texas Rep. Colin Allred (left) and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (right). (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Allred's campaign to ask for his position on reparations, as well as his response to the ad.

Allred has served in groups with pro-reparations positions, including as Vice Chair on the Board of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, as well as being a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

What little polling has been done on the race suggests that Allred trails incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the November general election and has a lot of ground to make up in the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

