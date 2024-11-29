Dem leader condemns Thanksgiving bomb threats against liberal lawmakers after Team Trump targeted

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned several threats, mostly focused on lawmakers from Connecticut, targeting members of his caucus, just days after numerous threats were made against President-elect Trump's cabinet selections.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., confirmed in a statement Friday that several Democrats were targeted with threats ranging from pipe bombs in their mailboxes to "swatting" — or filing a false police report on another person's behalf that often results in a SWAT team being dispatched.

All of the threatening messages were signed "MAGA," Jeffries said, adding law enforcement found no ordnance at any of the targeted lawmakers' homes.

"America is a democracy. Threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society. All perpetrators of political violence directed at any party must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.

TOP DEM: ‘UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRATION’ IS A THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY

"House Democrats will not be deterred or intimidated from serving the people by violent threats. We have been in close communication with the Sergeant at Arms office and it is imperative that Congress provide maximum protection for all Members and their families moving forward."

After Jeffries spoke out, Rep. Seth Magaziner, a Democrat from neighboring Rhode Island, announced on Friday afternoon that his home had been targeted, as well. Magaziner said Providence police responded quickly and no one was harmed.

Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., had his home targeted by a bomb threat. A spokesperson said it appeared to be part of a "coordinated effort."

Five other Democrats from the Constitution State received similar threats, including Reps. Joe Courtney, John Larson, Rosa DeLauro, Jahana Hayes and James Himes.

CT DEM SAYS IT'S CLEAR HUNTER BIDEN BROKE THE LAW

"There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," said Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee who replaced Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Prior to that spate of threats, Trump's U.N. ambassador-designate Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said she was traveling home to her North Country district for Thanksgiving when she was informed of a threat against her home.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — Trump's initial choice for attorney general — also received a threat.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. — Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency — said his home was subjected to a "pro-Palestinian-themed" pipe bomb threat. Zeldin is Jewish.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., whom the president-elect tapped for Labor secretary, said her Oregon home was targeted, as was that of former San Diego Chargers cornerback Scott Turner, whom Trump named to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Trump nominees including Cantor-Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, America First Policy Institute President Brooke Rollins and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth also received threats.

In a statement, the FBI said it is aware of "numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners."

"We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," it said.

Fox News' Kevin Ward contributed to this report.