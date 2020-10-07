Delaware mail-in voting: What to know

As the COVID-19 pandemic throws an election year into a tailspin, many states are opting to mail ballot applications to all registered voters for the first time, including Delaware.

Here's what to know:

The deadline to register to vote in the state, whether registering by mail, online or in person, is Oct. 10.

Delaware residents can register to vote at their county clerk’s office; by printing, completing and mailing a registration form to the clerk’s office; or by using the state’s online voter registration form.

Everyone is able to vote by mail in the state, after a June bill that approved mail-in voting without an excuse.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30, but the state is recommending voters do so long before the deadline to ensure their ballot is received by Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Ballots were first mailed out beginning Oct. 5 and will be mailed out through Oct. 30 as applications are received and processed. Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Delaware League of Women Voters together with the ACLU is asking a Delaware judge to allow ballots to be counted for up to 10 days after Nov. 3.

Arguing that voting by mail is a burden for some people, they want Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to force officials to count the late ballots.

Attorneys for the Department of Elections argue that only the General Assembly can alter the deadline.

“What’s at stake in this case is whether the long-standing statutory and constitutionally based Election Day deadline ... can be judicially second-guessed,” said Max Walton, a Wilmington attorney hired to represent the state.

“It’s the General Assembly’s job to make the rules,” he added.

Glassock plans to issue a decision by the end of the week, but said he might put the case on hold until after Election Day to see if a significant number of ballots are received after Nov. 3.

