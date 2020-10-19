Debate commission will mute Biden, Trump if they exceed response time

The Commission on Presidential Debates will reportedly cut off former VIce President Joe Biden or President Trump if they exceed the two minutes allotted to them for commenting on topics during Thursday's debate in Nashville.

According to the AP, the debate will include an open discussion forum that won't include the mute option. The commission said in a statement that it "had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.