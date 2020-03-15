De Blasio considering NYC lockdown amid coronavirus surge

New York City’s coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in less than a week from 25 on Monday to 269 Sunday as Mayor Bill de Blasio considers locking down the Big Apple to contain the outbreak.

“Every option is on the table in a crisis,” de Blasio said Sunday morning on CNN.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

De Blasio expects the city’s coronavirus tally to rise to 1,000 in the next few days.

“It’s changing every hour so we’re going to constantly make new decisions,” de Blasio said about the dynamic public health emergency.

He also called on the Trump administration to assume a war-time footing.

“We need the federal government to take over the supply change right now,” he said.

