Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests

DC police let pro-Hamas protesters run rampant in public streets on Day 1 of the DNC – no permit needed

DC police declined to comment on how many officers were assigned to monitor the protest

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris should not ‘placate’ anti-Israel protesters, they won’t vote for her: Raymond Lopez Video

Kamala Harris should not ‘placate’ anti-Israel protesters, they won’t vote for her: Raymond Lopez

Democratic Chicago alderman Raymond Lopez predicts the Windy City will experience some protest ‘action’ during the Democratic National Convention on ‘America Reports.’

Anti-Israel agitators in the nation's capital got the green light from law enforcement to protest in the streets Monday, despite not obtaining a permit, disrupting traffic and occupying private property. 

As protests ramped up in Chicago outside the Democratic National Convention Monday and Tuesday, a group of several dozen pro-Hamas activists took to the streets in Washington, D.C. They marched down Massachusetts Avenue and North Capitol Street, and at one point rallied in front of the Hall of States building that houses major media outlets like NBC, C-SPAN and Fox News. The protesters held up an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an image that was also present during pro-Hamas protests that took place throughout D.C.'s streets last month and devolved into vandalism and violence.

"The District of Columbia does not require a permit for those seeking to demonstrate," D.C. police told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "Metropolitan Police officers monitored the event to ensure that the group demonstrated peacefully." It was unclear how many officers were assigned to monitor the protest. D.C. police declined to comment on the matter, citing that it does not publicly discuss "operational tactics and procedures."

Anti-Israel protesters burn a US flag in Washington DC

Protesters burn an American Flag outside of Union Station following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address during a joint session of Congress, in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2024.  (MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

On July 24, as Netanyahu visited the Capitol to deliver an address to Congress on the current state of the Israel-Hamas war, angry anti-Israel protesters burned an American flag, vandalized a statue of Christopher Columbus with the words, "Hamas is coming," and replaced an American flag flying outside Union Station with a Palestinian one. Protesters could also be heard shouting, "Allahu Akbar" and one rally goer was reportedly seen carrying the terror group Hamas' flag.

SUSPECTS ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING OFFICER, SPRAY-PAINTING PROPERTY IN ANTI-ISRAEL RIOT SOUGHT BY POLICE

Police were eventually forced to deploy pepper spray as the protesters became "violent," failed to obey commands and assaulted officers, according to the Associated Press. U.S. Capitol Police initially indicated they arrested six people, but subsequent reports indicated roughly two dozen protesters were eventually arrested. Prosecutors eventually dropped many of the less serious charges against 11 of the protesters, according to the Washington attorney general's office.

Workers clean up graffiti on the fountain in front of the entrance to Union Station in Washington D.C.

Workers clean up graffiti on the fountain in front of the entrance to Union Station in Washington D.C. on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Protestors followed Benjamin Netanyahu’s first visit to Washington DC on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Mattie Neretin/CNP for Fox News Digital)

The protests were widely condemned, including by Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A protester marchs to the Democratic National Convention after a rally at Union Park

A protester marchs to the Democratic National Convention after a rally at Union Park Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

"Defacing public property, desecrating the American flag, threatening Jews with violence and promoting terrorist groups like Hamas is not acceptable under any circumstance," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a statement responding to the July protest. "There is a difference between lawful expression and disorderly conduct. Anyone who violates the law must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

More from Politics