DC Bar moves to suspend Hunter Biden’s law license after felony conviction

Hunter Biden is poised to lose his license to practice law in Washington, D.C., this week after a disciplinary counsel moved to suspend him after his felony convictions.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel handles penalties for members of the bar in D.C. It issued a letter to the D.C. Court of Appeals seeking to ensure that the first son "is suspended immediately from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending resolution of this matter."

The D.C. bar classifies any felony as a "serious crime," and bar policy mandates that the court immediately suspend the law license of anyone convicted of such an offense regardless of the status of an appeal.

The court does have discretion to waive the suspension "when it appears in the interest of justice to do so," according to NBC News.

Biden was found guilty of three felony gun charges in his Delaware trial on June 11. The charges included making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Prosecutors worked to prove that Biden lied on a federal firearm form, known as ATF Form 4473, in October 2018, when he ticked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of substances or addicted to controlled substances. Biden purchased the gun from a store in Wilmington.

Biden has a well-documented history of drug abuse , which was most notably documented in his 2021 memoir, "Beautiful Things," which walks readers through his previous need to smoke crack cocaine every 20 minutes, how his addiction was so prolific that he referred to himself as a "crack daddy" to drug dealers, and anecdotes revolving around drug deals, such as a Washington, D.C., crack dealer Biden nicknamed "Bicycles."

Hunter Biden's legal team filed and quickly withdrew a motion for a new trial on Monday. Biden attorney Abbe Lowell had argued the court lacked jurisdiction as two appeals in the case are still pending.

"The Third Circuit [appeals court], however, did not then and has not yet issued its mandate as to the orders dismissing either appeal," Lowell wrote in the filing. "Thus, when this Court empaneled the jury on June 3, 2024 and proceeded to trial, it was without jurisdiction to do so."

The motion, however, was quickly withdrawn from a court document website, Reuters reported.

