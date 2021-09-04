Dana Perino announces 'America's Dog' Jasper has died

Fox News host Dana Perino announced Saturday that her dog Jasper, who she has often featured on television over the years, has passed away.

"It is its deep sadness that I have to let you all know that Jasper passed away today," Perino tweeted on Saturday about the 9-year-old canine’s passing.

PERINO, HEMMER GRILL PENTAGON SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY ON ABANDONED AMERICANS, BIDEN'S BROKEN PROMISE: 'WHY?'

In a lengthy Instagram post, Perino referred to Jasper as "America’s Dog" and said he died from a fast spreading cancer.

"It is with broken hearts that Peter and I have to let you know that Jasper, America’s Dog, died today,," Perino wrote. "A fast spreading cancer caused him to leave us sooner than we’d ever hoped. We got to send him off - talking about all the fishing he can do in Heaven."

FLORIDA DINER THAT TOLD BIDEN SUPPORTERS TO EAT ELSEWHERE BECOMES SO POPULAR IT RUNS OUT OF FOOD

Perino continued, "My apologies if this post feels impersonal - so many of you have helped us raise Jasper to become the wonderful, hilarious, legend that he was. It would be impossible to reach all of you as I’d like to - truly a dog has never been so loved and supported."

Perino expressed her "deepest thanks" to her Fox News colleagues and "loyal audience" who have "tolerated my talking about Jasper for years" and thanked those who have sent her paintings of Jasper over the years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What can you do for us?" Perino said. "Love each other. Hold on tight to your loved ones - including all of your pets. And love boldly and fully."

Jasper appeared with Perino on Fox News often and wrote a book about him titled "Let Me Tell You about Jasper: How My Best Friend Became America's Dog."