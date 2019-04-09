Dad of man killed by illegal immigrant blasts California Gov. Newsom's trip to Central America: 'It's disgusting'

A man whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant driver in San Francisco has criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom for putting illegal immigrants ahead of residents of his own state with a planned tripped to Central America.

“Our government has betrayed us, President Obama betrayed us, Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, almost every legislator in California has put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens and the results are a lot of crime and a lot of death,” Dan Rosenberg told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Rosenberg made the comments as Gov. Newsom is on a four-day trip to El Salvador to learn more about the root cause of why Central American migrants make the arduous journey to the United States.

Newsom, a Democrat, is in the country, just as President Donald Trump and U.S. border officials are calling for tougher security measures amid a spike in Central American migrants attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico. The president recently moved to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, whose citizens are fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources -- including as part of organized caravans that the White House has warned may eventually lead to the closure of the entire southern border with Mexico.

Newsom has publicly criticized the president’s actions. During his El Salvador trip Newsom said: “Right now you have a president that talks down to people, talks past them, demoralizing folks living here and their relatives in the United States.”

Rosenberg, the president of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime, a nonprofit organization with the goal of promoting “American's safeness from illegal alien crime,” called Newsom’s trip “a political stunt.”

He added: “He (Newsom) says he’s going down there to get a better understanding of what’s going on. I think he needs to travel around California and get a better understanding of what illegal immigration has done to the state.”

Rosenberg’s son Drew was killed after Roberto Galo, an unlicensed illegal immigrant, struck him as he was riding his motorcycle in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2010. Galo, a Honduran, who entered the country illegally but earned temporary protective status, then ran over Rosenberg twice in his frenzied effort to flee the scene.

Galo had been cited five months earlier for driving without a license or insurance and heading the wrong way on a one-way street in San Francisco. His car was impounded for a day, he paid a fine for the moving violation and the other charges were dropped.

“Newsom is one of the three people that I consider directly related to my son’s death,” said Rosenberg. “He was the mayor of San Francisco when my son was killed. It was his policy a year before that if you are in the country illegally you can drive in San Francisco without a license and the guy who killed my son was caught prior to that and they just dropped the charges, let him go, and he continued to drive until he killed my son.”

He added: “Newsom, he’s ignoring his own state, and worrying about everything else. Look, he’s posturing for a run for presidency, he’s not going to run right now, but if Trump wins another term, he’ll be running in 2024 and that’s what he is doing right now. It’s disgusting.”