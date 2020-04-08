Cuomo supporters reportedly pushing NY governor as Biden running mate

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made it crystal clear — he’s not interested in running for the White House.

“I’m not running for president. I was never running for president. I said from day one I wasn’t running for president. I’m not running for president now. I’m not playing politics,” Cuomo stressed last week.

That hasn't stopped the speculation.

The three-term governor of the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic made the comments at one of his coronavirus briefings, which have been televised live on a daily basis on all three major cable news networks the past three weeks, giving Cuomo plenty of national and even international attention. With that exposure has come the chatter about prospects for higher office.

Besides speculation of a last-minute Cuomo White House bid – which may be far-fetched – there’s also some talk of Cuomo being considered to join all-but-certain nominee Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. The New York Post reported this past weekend that supporters of the governor are regularly talking up Cuomo, touting his leadership skills and appeal to Biden bundlers.

A Democratic strategist with ties to Cuomo’s inner circle, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, told Fox News that the governor still has “national aspirations.”

But there's one obvious problem: Biden's public pledge to name a female running mate. This pledge instantly disqualifies Cuomo and any other potential male contenders, unless Biden were to reconsider.

Cuomo also publicly shot down the idea of being the vice presidential nominee, telling Albany radio host Alan Chartock recently, “I don’t want to be the vice president.”

Still, Cuomo and Biden have long enjoyed good relations. The governor endorsed Biden quickly after the former vice president announced his White House bid in April of last year. Cuomo made his endorsement even with home-state Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in the race and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio just a couple of weeks from jumping in the race.

In recent weeks Biden has repeatedly praised how Cuomo has steered his state’s response to the coronavirus.

But another consultant based in New York with ties to Cuomo’s world dismissed the running mate speculation, saying, “I don’t see it happening.”

Pointing to potential baggage from Cuomo’s long record in politics, the source – who also asked for anonymity – told Fox News “like any elected official who’s been around for more than his fair share of years, the governor’s going to have some skeletons.”

Cuomo has won bipartisan praise for his evenhanded and steady approach in combating the crisis and managing his state’s response, as he mixes in a healthy dose of empathy and shares personal stories during his briefings.

Discussing the state’s rising death toll from COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – the governor said on Tuesday that “behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a brother, is a sister. So, a lot of pain again today.”

The Democratic strategist stressed that “the last several weeks have [been] a breakthrough moment for him.”

Cuomo’s approval rating among New York state residents shot up 27 percentage points – to 71 percent – according to a poll from Siena College released last week.

For the 62-year old governor, there could always be 2024.

If President Trump wins reelection in November, a battle for the next Democratic nomination will begin almost instantly. And if Biden wins, there’s speculation the 77-year-old former vice president could only serve one term, which could spark an intra-party battle for his succession in 2024.

Cuomo – along with other governors on the front-lines in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, like Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California and even Jay Inslee of Washington state – could all be prime contenders.