Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Crenshaw takes on mandatory DEI statements at colleges, universities with new House bill

Rep. Dan Crenshaw blamed DEI for 'toxic campus culture'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Crenshaw sounds off on House speaker battle: This is going to backfire Video

Rep. Crenshaw sounds off on House speaker battle: This is going to backfire

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, criticizes the ongoing battle to elect a new House speaker and discusses the war in Israel.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is pushing to halt federal funding to colleges and universities that force students to sign or make statements on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

His new bill would ban places of higher education from compelling students, staff, or applicants to "endorse an ideology that promotes the differential treatment of an individual or group of individuals based on race, color, or ethnicity," according to the legislative text.

It would also stop them from requiring statements on an individual’s race, ethnicity or identity except for bare minimum demographic information needs and "views on, experience with, or past or planned contributions to efforts involving diversity, equity, and inclusion, marginalized groups, antiracism, social justice, intersectionality, or related concepts."

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING DEI BUREAUCRACY IN STATE INSTITUTIONS

Dan Crenshaw speaking in House

Rep. Dan Crenshaw introduced a bill aimed at stopping colleges and universities from requiring DEI statements (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The bill would compel schools by leveraging funds under the Higher Education Act.

"We can see the utter moral bankruptcy in higher education with the spread of antisemitism on college campuses." Crenshaw told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Make no mistake — the DEI bureaucracy is directly responsible for a toxic campus culture that separates everyone into oppressor vs oppressed."

CALIFORNIA COLLEGE TRUSTEE APOLOGIZES AFTER ‘THREATENING’ REMARKS ABOUT FACULTY WHO OPPOSE EQUITY INITIATIVES

Supreme Court protester as affirmative action ruling comes out

A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, when the court struck down affirmative action in college admissions (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The legislation would also bar colleges and universities from using those statements as a standard for acceptance or employment. 

It comes after Crenshaw’s home state of Texas passed a new law against DEI programs at public colleges there.

The Texas bill, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June, goes into effect January 2024 and will force Lone Star State-funded schools to dismantle any DEI offices, trainings and requirements they currently have.

BILL ACKMAN SAYS HARVARD BOARD RESISTED FIRING UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT TO AVOID APPEARANCE OF 'KOWTOWING' TO HIM

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law in June forcing Texas public universities to dismantle DEI initiatives (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And last week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order banning the use of state funding, property or resources for DEI initiatives at public colleges. 

Across the country, 40 bills have been introduced in 22 states aimed at limiting DEI initiatives as of July 2023, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics