Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Holocaust

Credit Suisse investigation reveals 890 Nazi regime accounts, Sen Grassley says

UBS acquired the Swiss bank in 2023 and launched investigations in Nazi accounts

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigations of Credit Suisse have uncovered hundreds of Nazi-linked accounts at the bank, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Tuesday.

Multiple reports provided to Grassley have identified 890 accounts linked to the Nazi regime, including wartime accounts for the German Foreign Office, a German arms manufacturing company, and the German Red Cross, Grassley told reporters Monday.

The new accounts are coming to light after UBS acquired Credit Suisse in a 2023 takeover. The bank then hired U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to identify any Nazi-linked accounts.

Grassley and representatives of UBS will dig deeper into the findings during a Senate Judiciary hearing on connections between various Swiss banks and the Nazis later Tuesday morning.

TRUMP SECURES $221M COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY SETTLEMENT OVER ALLEGED CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

Sen. Chuck Grassley in Washington

Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is leading a hearing on connections between Swiss banks and the Holocaust. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We approach today’s topic with solemn respect," Robert Karofsky, President of UBS Americas, is expected to say at the hearing, according to a copy of his remarks obtained by NBC News.

"Now, with three years of experience, our priority is to complete this review so that the world can benefit from the findings in the coming final report," the remarks continue.

Grassley's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TRUMP'S ANTISEMITISM ENVOY SLAMS WALZ FOR COMPARING ICE ENFORCEMENT TO ANNE FRANK, HOLOCAUST

Signage of Credit Suisse Group AG at the company's office in Singapore, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Credit Suisse tapped the Swiss National Bank for as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) and offered to repurchase debt, seeking to stem a crisis of confidence that has sent shockwaves across the global financial system. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

Credit Suiss was acquired by UBS in 2023, kicking off investigations. (Nicky Loh/Bloomberg Getty Images)

Tuesday's hearing comes a week after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, during which President Donald Trump's administration reflected on the genocide committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Today, we pay respect to the blessed memories of the millions of Jewish people, who were murdered at the hands of the Nazi Regime and its collaborators during the Holocaust— as well as the Slavs and the Roma, people with disabilities, religious leaders, persons targeted based on their sexual orientation, and political prisoners who were also targeted for systematic slaughter," Trump said in a statement.

"On January 27, 1945, 81 years ago today, Allied forces liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi Regime’s largest concentration and death camp in World War II, where over one million people were marched to their senseless deaths," the presidential message,  released by the White House, noted.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day last week. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump noted that since returning to the presidency last year he has sought to use the federal government to battle antisemitism.

"After I took office as the 47th President of the United States, I proudly made it this administration’s priority directing the Federal Government to use all appropriate legal tools to combat the scourge of antisemitism. My Administration will remain a steadfast and unequivocal champion for Jewish Americans and the God-given right of every American to practice their faith freely, openly, and without fear," he asserted.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue