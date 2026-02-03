Credit Suisse investigation reveals 890 Nazi regime accounts, Sen Grassley says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigations of Credit Suisse have uncovered hundreds of Nazi-linked accounts at the bank, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Tuesday.

Multiple reports provided to Grassley have identified 890 accounts linked to the Nazi regime, including wartime accounts for the German Foreign Office, a German arms manufacturing company, and the German Red Cross, Grassley told reporters Monday.

The new accounts are coming to light after UBS acquired Credit Suisse in a 2023 takeover. The bank then hired U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to identify any Nazi-linked accounts.

Grassley and representatives of UBS will dig deeper into the findings during a Senate Judiciary hearing on connections between various Swiss banks and the Nazis later Tuesday morning.

"We approach today’s topic with solemn respect," Robert Karofsky, President of UBS Americas, is expected to say at the hearing, according to a copy of his remarks obtained by NBC News.

"Now, with three years of experience, our priority is to complete this review so that the world can benefit from the findings in the coming final report," the remarks continue.

Grassley's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Tuesday's hearing comes a week after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, during which President Donald Trump's administration reflected on the genocide committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Today, we pay respect to the blessed memories of the millions of Jewish people, who were murdered at the hands of the Nazi Regime and its collaborators during the Holocaust— as well as the Slavs and the Roma, people with disabilities, religious leaders, persons targeted based on their sexual orientation, and political prisoners who were also targeted for systematic slaughter," Trump said in a statement.

"On January 27, 1945, 81 years ago today, Allied forces liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazi Regime’s largest concentration and death camp in World War II, where over one million people were marched to their senseless deaths," the presidential message, released by the White House, noted.

Trump noted that since returning to the presidency last year he has sought to use the federal government to battle antisemitism.

"After I took office as the 47th President of the United States, I proudly made it this administration’s priority directing the Federal Government to use all appropriate legal tools to combat the scourge of antisemitism. My Administration will remain a steadfast and unequivocal champion for Jewish Americans and the God-given right of every American to practice their faith freely, openly, and without fear," he asserted.