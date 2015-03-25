Court: Ousted Maryland delegate cannot get job back

The state's highest court has ruled that former delegate Tiffany Alston will not get her seat back and that the governor can fill the vacancy in Prince George's County.

The Court of Appeals, in a brief ruling, said Friday that neither Alston nor Greg Hall, whom the Prince George's Democratic Central Committee selected to fill the spot, will get the position.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/WjiCFW) that the court affirmed a Circuit Court ruling that Gov. Martin O'Malley can choose who represents the 24th District in the General Assembly.

Alston was removed from office after entering a plea deal relating to misconduct in office, though her attorneys had contended she should be reinstated because her sentence has been modified.