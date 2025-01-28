Conservatives rally around 'rock star' Leavitt after first White House briefing: 'Competence is back'

Conservatives on social media praised newly minted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's performance in her first press conference on Tuesday and made the case that she is a welcome change from the previous administration.

Leavitt stepped to the White House press room podium on Tuesday and answered questions from over a dozen reporters with various political affiliations. She spoke for almost an hour.

As Leavitt addressed the media, conservatives on social media reacted with positive reviews on her handling of the questions and the variety of reporters she called on.

"Karoline Leavitt is a rock star," actor James Woods posted on X. "These next four years are going to be sublime."

"Well @karolineleavitt is certainly up for the job," Fox News contributor Joe Jones posted on X. "Impressive, but not surprising."

"Both KJP and Jen Psaki were extremely dependent on their oversized binders jam-packed with scripted talking points," talk show host Addison Smith posted on X. "Today, @karolineleavitt took to the podium for the first time with a couple sheets of paper that she barely even glanced at. Competence is back."

"Damn White House press secretary @karolineleavitt absolutely smoking left wing reporters," Outkick founder and radio host Clay Travis posted on X.

"This Press Secretary - Karoline Leavitt - is so refreshingly clear in the positions she articulates," Rush Limbaugh's longtime friend and producer James Golden posted on X. "No dancing around facts, no avoidance of questions, in contrast to the previous Press Secretary."

"Karoline Leavitt is 30 minutes into a Press Briefing and she hasn't looked up a single answer yet," Fox News contributor and comedian Jimmy Faila posted on X. "KJP would have gone through three binders and a Magic 8 Ball by now. THIS is why people wanna ditch DEI for Meritocracy."

"How refreshing to have a Press Sec at the podium who can answer questions directly and without reading word for word from a script," Coign Vice President Cassie Smedile Docksey posted on X. "We are so back."

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest press secretary in the nation's history – unseating President Richard Nixon’s press secretary Ron Ziegler, who was 29 when he took the same position in 1969. Leavitt was a fierce defender of Trump throughout his hard-fought campaign against former Vice President Kamala Harris, and also made her own political mark with a congressional run in 2022.

Leavitt served in Trump’s first administration as assistant press secretary before working as New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s communications director following the 2020 election. She launched a congressional campaign in her home state of New Hampshire during the 2022 cycle, winning her primary but losing the election to a Democrat.

Leavitt picked up the torch of press secretary from the Biden administration's chief spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre.

