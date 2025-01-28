Individuals receiving direct assistance won't be impacted by federal funding freeze, press secretary says

President Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that federal individual assistance will not be affected by a freeze on federal grants and loans.

"I have now been asked and answered this question four times," Leavitt told reporters Tuesday during her first White House press briefing. "To individuals at home who receive direct assistance from the federal government: You will not be impacted by this federal freeze."

Programs including Social Security benefits, Medicare, food stamps, welfare benefits and other assistance going directly to individuals will not be impacted under the pause, according to Leavitt.

"There is no uncertainty in this building … this is not a blanket pause on federal assistance and grant programs from the Trump administration," Leavitt said.

The Office of Management and Budget issued a memo on Monday issuing a pause on all federal grants and loans aiming to eradicate "wokeness" and the "weaponization of government" to improve government efficiency.

"Federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders, including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal," the memo, obtained by Fox Digital, reads.

The pause takes effect at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday.

Leavitt described the pause as "temporary," and noted that the Trump administration has executed other freezes throughout the government, including a regulatory and hiring pause.

"It’s incumbent upon this administration to make sure, again, that every penny is being accounted for honestly," Leavitt said.

Additionally, Leavitt said that Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency that aims to eliminate government spending and waste identified $37 million that was about to go to the World Health Organization, along with $50 million to "fund condoms in Gaza."

"That is a preposterous waste of money," Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s freeze of federal funds sparked outrage from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who argue Trump is circumventing Congress and withholding congressionally appropriated funds, violating the Impoundment Control Act.

"More lawlessness and chaos in America as Donald Trump’s Administration blatantly disobeys the law by holding up virtually all vital funds that support programs in every community across the country," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "If this continues, the American people will pay an awful price."

"They say this is only temporary, but no one should believe that," Schumer said. "Donald Trump must direct his Administration to reverse course immediately and the taxpayers’ money should be distributed to the people."

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.