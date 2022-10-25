Connecticut governor's race: Democrat Lamont leading Republican challenger by 11 in poll

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is gaining distance from Republican opponent Bob Stefanowski, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Lamont is approximately 11 points ahead of Stefanowski, according to the latest Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill poll.

Approximately 5% of respondents were undecided, according to The Hill.

The Emerson College Polling-WTNH-The Hill poll took place between Oct. 19 and 21 and utilized 1,000 likely voters as respondents. It carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Both Republicans and Democrats have been glued to polling results and trying to discern the future as the midterm election draws nearer.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., insists that polls showing a grim midterm elections outlook for her party are mistaken and that Democrats are "in great shape" for Election Day.

Pelosi made the comments in an interview with Punchbowl News released Wednesday, after polls from The New York Times and Associated Press indicated big gains for Republicans in the upcoming elections.

Polls show that the top issues for Americans are the economy and inflation, and they trust Republicans to handle those issues better than Democrats.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.