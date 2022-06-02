Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

House gun hearing gets testy when Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee comments on Republican showing firearms

Rep. Greg Steube was displaying his personal firearms during the hearing

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
House gun hearing: Republican Rep. Greg Steube shows firearms that would be banned Video

House gun hearing: Republican Rep. Greg Steube shows firearms that would be banned

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., showed three firearms that he owns during a hearing on gun legislation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., snapped back at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX, when she commented on his use of firearms during a Thursday congressional hearing.

The incident occurred during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Democratic "Protect Our Kids" package, an expansive piece of gun control legislation that Democrats argue is common sense, while Republicans say it is overly broad and unconstitutional.

Steube, who attended the hearing digitally from his own home, gave several examples of firearms in his own personal collection that the Democratic bill would ban.

"Here's a gun I carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife and my home," Steube said.

"This is a XL Sig Sauer P365. It comes with a 15-round magazine. Here's a seven-round magazine, which would be less than what would be lawful under this bill if this bill were to become law," he said, holding both magazines and attempting to insert the latter into the firearm.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., demonstrates assembling his handgun as he speaks remotely during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 2, 2022 in Washington.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., demonstrates assembling his handgun as he speaks remotely during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 2, 2022 in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"It doesn't fit, so this gun would be banned," he said.

"I hope that gun is not loaded," Lee then interjected.

"I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns," Steube shot back.

HOUSE DEMS' GUN PACKAGE TO RAISE AGE LIMIT FOR SEMI-AUTOMATIC RIFLE PURCHASES, BAN ‘HIGH CAPACITY’ MAGAZINES

The hearing came hours before President Biden is scheduled to address the nation on mass shootings Thursday night and urge Congress to pass the bill.

JORDAN SLAMS DEMS' ‘HODGEPODGE’ GUN PACKAGE, SAYS REPUBLICANS SHOULD OPPOSE ‘ATTACK’ ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT

The renewed push for gun control legislation comes after a pair of mass shootings killed 31 people in recent weeks. Ten Americans were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting in New York in early April, and 19 children and two teachers were killed at an Uvlade, Texas, elementary school last week.

Biden is expected to appeal to Republicans during his address. He has discounted some Republicans as unreasonable on the issue, however. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the "reasonable ones," Biden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name, will we do what we know in our gut what needs to be done?" Biden said last week.

"We have to act. Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," he added.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics