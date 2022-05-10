Exclusive interview: Concerned Women for America’s office vandalized by 'leftist activist' after SCOTUS leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The office for Concerned Women for America (CWA), the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization, was allegedly vandalized Saturday night by a man after a leaked draft opinion that shows the Supreme Court may end federal protections for abortion .

In a video, an unidentified man is shown ripping the organization's intercom system from the exterior entrance and making inappropriate gestures to the camera multiple times before unzipping his pants to urinate on the door and windows. The video first aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, CWA President and CEO Penny Nance said the man is a "leftist activist" and has a history of taunting CWA staff.

"This has been an ongoing issue, but unfortunately, it's escalated," Nance said. "This is an activist who has made it very clear that he doesn't like our position on the issue of life and other issues, including the idea that biological women matter. For the last few weeks, he has harassed our staff, he's thrown things at our building, and he's thrown things on cars inside our secure parking area. But it escalated this weekend."

Nance, who said the vandalism was discovered on Monday, told Fox News Digital she suspects that the actions taken by the man are in "connection with the leaked opinion" from the Supreme Court. "We've seen him for a while now," Nance said of the man. "He's a leftist activist."

Nance said the organization is unapologetically pro-life and insisted it's no secret that they are speaking out against abortion.

"You know, I think this is part of a bigger story about intimidation by the left against people of faith, in this case women of faith, who are standing firm on the issue," she said. "The bottom line is that it does not matter what he or anyone else says. Never back down from defending life."

"We're not vile, we're not hostile. We're joyful, smiling, happy warriors and we will continue to fight on the side of righteousness and on the side of life," she added.

Nance told Fox News Digital that a police report regarding the incident was filed. The organization also filed a report on the incident with the FBI, labeling it as a hate crime.

The attack on the office came less than a week after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court was made public and signaled Roe v. Wade , a 1973 landmark decision which grants federal protections for abortion, could soon be overturned.

"This has become increasingly difficult and deeply concerning," Nance said of the recent hostility the organization has faced from individuals in the community. "We're beginning to worry about the safety of our employees."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who was informed by CWA of the incident, condemned "intimidation, destruction, or violence" in any form as it relates to political discourse.

"It’s never acceptable to resort to intimidation, destruction, or violence in our political discourse," Miyares said. "We should embrace diversity of opinion, civil dialogue, and debate, because it is essential to making America a unique and free country."

The FBI and the Alexandria Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.