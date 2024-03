Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, on Friday, that a House Oversight Committee hearing on alleged influence peddling and the Biden family's business dealings "will proceed forward — with or without Mr. Biden" next week, after Lowell said the president's son would not attend.

Comer had invited Biden and business associates Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at a public hearing at 10 a.m. on March 20.

All four individuals have already testified behind closed doors as part of the impeachment inquiry, but Comer said the public hearing would, "examine inconsistencies among the witnesses’ testimonies in order to get the truth for the American people."