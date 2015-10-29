Clinton's Benghazi testimony in 9 pictures

Hillary Clinton testified before the House Select Committee on Benghazi Thursday morning. Her testimony is continuing Thursday afternoon. Here are some highlights from the morning session.

"Despite all the previous investigations and all the talk about partisan agendas, I'm here to honor those we lost."

"I did not conduct most of the business that I did on behalf of this country over email. I don't want you to have a mistaken impression about what I did or how I did it."

"The bulk of the work militarily was done by the Europeans and the Arabs."

"There was never any recommendation by anyone ... to leave Benghazi. There was no credible, actionable threat against Benghazi."

"What I did not and do not believe any secretary should do was to substitute my judgment ... for the judgment of the security professionals."

"[Sidney Blumenthal] sent me information that he thought would be of interest."

"I'd imagine I've thought more about what happened than all of you put together."

"I've lost more sleep than all of you put together."

"I don't know where he got the information."

Jason Russell is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner.

