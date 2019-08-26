Clinton takes a stand: ‘We should not nuke hurricanes’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trolled President Trump on Monday following reports that he “suggested multiple times” to top officials that the United States should investigate whether a nuclear bomb could stop the advance of massive hurricanes that threaten the country every year.

“We should not nuke hurricanes,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Monday morning following an Axios report that Trump told Homeland Security and other officials that the U.S. should look into using its nuclear arsenal to stop hurricanes that off Africa’s Atlantic Coast - a claim Trump denied.

"As they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?" he reportedly asked, according to Axios.

The source told Axios that those present in the meeting were astonished and that Trump reportedly inquired about the use of a nuclear bomb on more than one occasion.

Trump on Monday vehemently denied that he made the suggestion to carry out a nuclear strike on a force of nature – calling it “Just more FAKE NEWS!”

“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous,” Trump tweeted. “I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that the nuclear option is a bad idea.

"Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the tradewinds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems," the website read.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.