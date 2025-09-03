Clinton and Kennedy heirs weigh in on running for Nadler’s New York seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea Clinton is not considering a run for Rep. Jerry Nadler’s soon-to-be-vacant New York congressional seat, her spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, dismissing "rumors" to the contrary.

Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg told The New York Times on Tuesday that a campaign for Nadler’s Manhattan seat is "certainly a possibility."



Nadler’s decision to retire after more than three decades in Congress opens up one of the most influential Democrat strongholds in Manhattan.



The speculation that heirs from two of America’s most prominent Democrat political dynasties could seek the seat sets the stage for a high-profile primary fight.



Nadler, 78, announced on Monday that "this term in Congress will be my last," citing the need to "pass the torch to a new generation."



In an interview with The New York Times, Nadler said that "watching the [Joe] Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party."

Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and daughter of former President Bill Clinton has previously batted down speculation about running for office.



In 2019, she told ABC News she was not interested in seeking Rep. Nita Lowey’s seat when rumors swirled at that time. Her Wednesday denial to the Washington Examiner makes clear she is not entering this race.

Jack Schlossberg, 32, an attorney and writer, has occasionally hinted at political ambitions. His comment to The New York Times that a congressional run is "certainly a possibility" is his clearest public signal yet that he may consider following in his family’s political footsteps.

Schlossberg has turned heads on social media for his comedic antics and satirical videos of figures like First Lady Melania Trump.

Early reporting suggests a wide Democrat field may emerge, including progressive activists and perhaps local elected officials though no major announcements have been made yet.



The open race for Nadler’s Manhattan seat is expected to draw national attention and big-name donors. Whether or not a Clinton or a Kennedy ultimately runs, the contest is already shaping up as a test of Democratic Party power in one of its safest districts.



Representatives for Chelsea Clinton and Jack Schlossberg did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.



Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.