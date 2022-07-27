Climate activist aiming to 'shut down' Congressional Baseball Game says lawmakers will see more protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A climate activist aiming to "shut down" Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game said lawmakers will see similar protests in the future.

"They should not be playing a baseball game when" wildfires, droughts and heat waves have "created billions of dollars in damage," the Chesapeake Climate Action Network's federal campaigns director, Quentin Scott, told Fox News. His organization has teamed up with several others for Thursday's protest, including ShutDown DC, Now or Never and Beyond Extreme Energy, and has posted flyers indicating their plan to "shut down" the friendly ball game.

"Failure is not an option," Scott said. "So, they're going to continue to see actions similar to this."

"Show up at 6 p.m. Thursday and you'll see all the fantastic things we have planned," he told Fox News.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE AND CONGRESS MUST ACT NOW TO CREATE A CLEANER, HEALTHIER WORLD

Democrats and Republicans square off annually for the Congressional Baseball Game in an effort to "solidify friendships off the floor and on the field," according to the event's official website. But Scott said Congress should instead focus on passing climate legislation.

"They shouldn't be out having fun, actually hanging out with some of the rich polluters at this fundraiser game," Scott told Fox News.

He said lawmakers need to instead spend their time trying to pass climate legislation.

STEVE SCALISE, 5 YEARS AFTER BASEBALL SHOOTING, THANKS GOD AND ‘HEROES’ FOR SAVING HIS LIFE

"Democrats are ready to vote on reconciliation with climate provisions," Scott added. Since Sen. Joe Manchin and "the Republicans aren't willing to vote for this, we need Democrats to get back into Congress and negotiate and find a way to overcome this."

Senate Democrats have tried forming legislative packages with aggressive climate initiatives, but Manchin has refused to sign on, effectively killing the effort.

BIDEN'S REGULATORY OVERREACH PREVENTS BUSINESSES FROM KNOWING ‘RULES OF THE ROAD’: CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CEO

"Democrats must overcome Republican opposition," Scott told Fox News. He said Democrats need to "get back into Congress and negotiate and find a way to overcome this impasse."

Scott wouldn't share much about the specifics of the protest.

"We're keeping those details under wraps," Scott told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott also said President Biden could take additional action as well.

"Biden has taken some initial steps, but he can do a lot more," Scott said. "He can be more aggressive with his executive orders, he can declare a climate emergency."

"The climate crisis impacts everybody," Scott added. "We want to let Congress know they already failed one generation, and they're about to fail another generation with their underwhelming action towards climate."