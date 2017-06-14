What is the Congressional Baseball Game?

The Congressional Baseball Game is a bipartisan sporting event that pits Democrats against Republicans in a friendly game designed to "solidify friendships off the floor and on the field," according to the event's official website.

The annual baseball game, which is set to take place on June 10, includes members of the Senate and House — a tradition that began in 1909 -- according to the event's website. Members of Congress practice in the weeks leading up to the friendly event, waking up early for morning practices with their teammates.

There were a few years when the game was canceled because of the Great Depression and World War II. In 1958, Speaker Sam Rayburn called for an end to the game because it became "too physical." It was officially restablished in 1962 with sponsorships.

WHO IS STEVE SCALISE?

The game has now turned into a charity event that benefits organizations including The Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

More than 50 Congress members will be participating in the 60th Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in June. The stadium is located southeast of the White House.

STEVE SCALISE SHOT AT BASEBALL PRACTICE IN VIRGINIA: POLITICIANS REACT

In 2017, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game when a gunman opened fire at the baseball field, wounding him and several others.

Scalise would have joined 34 Republican members of Congress for the game, with Texas Rep. Joe Barton as the team's manager, according to Roll Call. The game ultimately saw a strong bipartisan show as family, friends and fans rallied around the Capitol Hill ballplayers following the shooting.

The game went on as scheduled.