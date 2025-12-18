Fox News Poll: Voters sound alarm on healthcare costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the government shutdown ended in early December, debate over the expiration of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies has intensified, as an overwhelming majority of voters express their concern about healthcare costs.

The latest Fox News national survey, released Thursday, finds 86% are extremely or very concerned about the price of healthcare, up 5 points since 2023.

The 55% majority of voters who are extremely concerned about health costs is up from 46% in 2023. Majorities of Democrats (67%) and independents (57%) are extremely concerned, while 4 in 10 Republicans say the same (43%).

The increase in total concern can mostly be attributed to double-digit jumps among college-educated men (+16) and Democrats (+11).

The only issue voters are more concerned about is high prices generally (90%). The next closest is political divisions at 82%, while all other issues rank below 80%: the decline of moral values (75%), crime/public safety (74%), federal budget deficit (71%), ICE detentions/deportations (66%), artificial intelligence (63%), climate change (58%), and illegal immigration (57%).

For large majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents, healthcare is a bipartisan concern. For Democrats (92% concerned) and independents (83%), healthcare prices rank second in their priorities behind inflation, while Republicans (80%) rank it fourth behind inflation, crime, and the decline of moral values.

Unease over healthcare prices ranks second or third behind inflation across most demographic categories, including gender, age, and income.

The biggest healthcare concern for voters is the price of insurance (44%). Far behind that are issues like the prices charged by doctors and hospitals (17%), the quality of care (12%), complicated insurance requirements/paperwork (10%), prescription drug prices (9%), and accessibility (8%).

Voters across a range of demographic groups rank the price of health insurance as their biggest worry, but voters under age 30, Republicans, and parents say so to a lesser degree, with prices being charged by doctors/hospitals also causing notable concern.

There is a gap between voter concern about healthcare costs and the priorities of the president. When asked where they want President Donald Trump to focus more attention on, 19% say healthcare, making it (once again) the second most important issue, trailing only high prices (42%).

Amid these rising concerns, the president receives some of his lowest marks on healthcare, with 37% approving of the job he’s doing and 62% disapproving. His ratings are similar on government spending (37% approve, 62% disapprove) and tariffs (36%, 64%).

Trump’s ratings are higher, but still underwater, on crime and public safety (47% approve, 52% disapprove), immigration (45%, 55%), foreign policy (42%, 57%), and the economy (39%, 61%). His best rating is on border security, where a slim 51% majority approve and 49% disapprove.

Overall, 44% of voters approve of Trump’s performance, while 56% disapprove.

One more thing…

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has stirred debate with recent changes to U.S. vaccine guidelines.

Seven in 10 voters oppose eliminating vaccine requirements for children attending public school, including almost all Democrats (91% oppose), three-quarters of independents (76%), and over half of Republicans (55%). Non-parents (76%) are more likely than parents (65%) to oppose the measure.

One quarter overall favor cutting vaccine requirements (26%), with support highest among MAGA supporters (52% favor), Republicans (45%), White evangelical Christians (41%), and Hispanics (40%).

Kennedy’s job rating is underwater by 12 points, matching Trump’s (each with 44% approve, 56% disapprove). That’s better than Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (-19) and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (-13) but worse than Secretary of State Marco Rubio (-5) and Vice President JD Vance (-8).

Conducted Dec. 12-15, 2025, under the direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News survey includes interviews with a sample of 1,001 registered voters randomly selected from a national voter file. Respondents spoke with live interviewers on landlines (116) and cellphones (630) or completed the survey online after receiving a text (255). Results based on the full sample have a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points. Sampling error for results among subgroups is higher. In addition to sampling error, question wording and order can influence results. Weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics are representative of the registered voter population. Sources for developing weight targets include the most recent American Community Survey, Fox News Voter Analysis, and voter file data.