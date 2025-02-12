Expand / Collapse search
Border security

'Clawed back': DHS chief Noem secures eye-popping sum sent to NYC for migrant hotels

DHS blamed 'deep state activists' for providing the funding to the city

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
We’re moving in the ‘right direction’ with the Secret Service, says Kristi Noem Video

We’re moving in the ‘right direction’ with the Secret Service, says Kristi Noem

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joins ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss her priorities and President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration policies.

The Department of Homeland Security says it has taken back $59 million in FEMA funds earmarked for hotels housing migrants in New York City, a day after it fired those involved in making the payment.

"Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people," they said.

Migrants sleep on the street outside the Roosevelt Hotel

Migrants are seen sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on July 31, 2023. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The announcement came after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said it had uncovered $59 million in payments for luxury hotels for migrants who had flooded into the sanctuary city during the recent crisis at the southern border. Elon Musk said the payments had been sent in the last week.

DHS announced Tuesday that it had fired four employees "for circumventing leadership" and making the payments unilaterally. The firings included FEMA’s CFO, two analysts and a grant specialist.

The use of FEMA to make payments related to immigration has been a topic of controversy in recent months. The funding comes via the Shelter and Services Program (SSP). It is congressionally appropriated and requires FEMA to use funding shifted over from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The Biden administration pushed back last year over claims that disaster funding was being diverted, noting that the funding is appropriated to CBP and administered by FEMA.

A New York City Hall spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that the city had received funds "through the past week" that were allocated by the Biden administration for the purpose of housing and supporting illegal immigrants. 

FEMA emergency food and shelter budget ballooned from $130M to $640M under Biden Video

Of the $59.3 million, $19 million was for direct hotel costs, while the balance funded other services such as food and security. According to NY City Hall, the funds were not part of a disaster relief grant. 

"The previous administration left New York City largely on its own to manage an international humanitarian crisis. At its height, we took swift emergency action to house thousands of migrants arriving in our city every week – including in completely vacant hotels – ensuring that no family slept on our streets and that the public safety of longtime New Yorkers was not compromised," a spokesperson said. "Thanks to our smart management of the crisis, we have helped over 184,000 migrants leave the city’s shelter system since the spring of 2022. But, we are not out of the woods yet."

Noem and Homan at the White House

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and border czar Tom Homan speak with reporters at the White House, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A spokesperson said that it never paid luxury hotel rates, that the city applied for funding in April and FEMA allocated the funding last year.

On Wednesday, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander responded to the revocation of funds by saying that NYC "cannot take this lying down."

"I call on the Mayor to immediately pursue legal action to ensure the tens of millions of dollars stolen by Trump and DOGE are rightfully returned. If instead Mayor Adams continues to be President Trump’s pawn, my Office will request to work in partnership with the New York City Law Department to pursue aggressive legal action," he said, according to the New York Post.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

