Chuck Schumer offers up $15 million to bolster Democratic Senate campaigns

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered up $15 million from his own Senate campaign to bolster Democratic Senate candidates in 11 states, Fox News Digital confirmed Tuesday.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, and Republicans are slightly favored to take the chamber in the November elections. Schumer's cash injection, first reported by Politico, will go to both incumbent senators and first-time candidates like Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who will get $1 million.

Schumer's campaign will donate $5 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, in addition to $1 million each to the victory funds of Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona, with $500,000 apiece to Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Patty Murray of Washington State.

He will also give $1 million each to five other Democratic candidates, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Cheri Beasley of North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of Wisconsin, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Fetterman.

"Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority," Schumer told Politico of the effort.

Schumer's gift to fellow Democrats comes weeks after George Soros and other billionaires funneled millions into a Schumer-aligned super PAC in mid-August. Schumer's campaign does not have direct access to that cash, however.

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell raised concerns about Republicans' "candidate quality" in August, saying the party may face an uphill battle to retake the Senate.

"I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate," McConnell said. "Senate races are just different, they're statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome."

Nevertheless, McConnell-aligned PACs have put tens of millions toward Republican Senate candidates. McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund injected $28 million in advertising for Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio last month.

The Senate is the chief battlefield come November, as Republicans are widely expected to retake the House of Representatives.