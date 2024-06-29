Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Chip Roy demands Kamala remove Biden via 25th Amendment

Roy claims Biden has 'repeatedly and publicly demonstrated his inability to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidency'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Will Biden be replaced as the Democratic nominee? Video

Will Biden be replaced as the Democratic nominee?

Attorneys May Mailman and Mehek Cooke weigh in on Democratic strategists' warnings against calls for replacing President Biden as the Democratic nominee on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is pushing to force President Biden out of office via the 25th Amendment.

The U.S. lawmaker from Texas introduced legislation this week that would urge Vice President Kamala Harris to bring together executives of the executive cabinet and jointly declare Biden unfit to continue as president.

Roy introduced the resolution on Friday "calling on Vice President Kamala D. Harris to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Joseph R. Biden incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as Acting President."

OBAMA DEFENDS BIDEN, HAMMERS TRUMP AFTER TELEVISED SHOWDOWN: 'BAD DEBATE NIGHTS HAPPEN'

joe biden on the debate stage

President Joe Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections between himself and former president Donald Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The resolution claims that Biden "has repeatedly and publicly demonstrated his inability to discharge the powers and duties of the Presidency, including, among others, the powers and duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment authorizes the vice president and a majority of the executive cabinet to make the decision whether the president is fit to continue in office or not.

Biden has faced severe backlash following a disastrous debate performance on Thursday in which the president was seen visibly confused, mouth agape, and frequently unable to complete sentences.

REPUBLICANS DECLARE BIDEN 'UNFIT FOR OFFICE' FOLLOWING 'DISASTROUS' DEBATE PERFORMANCE

cnn debate

President of the United States Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Biden appeared tired and unfocused at times during his 90-minute face-off with Trump. At one point, Trump fired back, "I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either."

Some Democrats have floated the idea of pulling Biden out of the Democratic primary at the last second, despite the fact he's been the overwhelming winner of every state.

President-Biden-Holds-Post-Debate-Rally-In-North-Carolina

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a post-debate campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.  (Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Such a radical move would certainly lead to legal battles, voter confusion, and a last-minute scramble for a new candidate to connect with the American people.

Republicans have seized the moment as vindication after years of questioning the president's mental acuity but being denied by the mainstream media and political insiders.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

