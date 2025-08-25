Chicago’s crime crisis is a national disgrace — Trump must step in now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a certain point, it becomes logical to ask oneself if various mayors and so-called leaders around the country view their desperately struggling constituents as nothing more than cheap disposable pawns to be moved around a political chessboard in service to personal enrichment, ideology and hate? If so, then one of the first cities to focus upon would be Chicago.

As with saving the overwhelmed residents of Washington, D.C. from the continual failures of its "leadership," there are reports that President Donald Trump is eyeing Chicago as the next test case. He must, because in many ways, the people of the Windy City are suffering much more than residents in any other large urban city.

Let me give you two truly horrifying reasons why that is so: As the Chicago Tribune reported several years ago, over the past 60 years, more than 40,000 men, women and children have been murdered in the city. More than 1 million have been wounded, most of them Black, thousands of them innocent bystanders, including hundreds of children.

Those are not just statistics. They are obscenities and a national disgrace which should galvanize any leader into action. Yet, not only are these literal crimes against humanity not addressed, but they are also not acknowledged, because they will reflect poorly upon those whose policies and failures allowed them to happen.

Please pause for just a few seconds to try and wrap your mind around that jaw-dropping, shocking and truly gruesome number: 40,000 men, women and children murdered in just one American city. Again, that is not a statistic. It is a "killed in action" report from a foreign war.

And speaking of foreign wars, it tragically gets much worse for the people – and especially children – of Chicago. An impossible-to-believe headline from the Chicago Sun-Times a few years ago stated: "Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds."

As the paper reported, "The risk of a man 18 to 29 years old dying in a shooting in the most violent ZIP code in Chicago… was higher than the death rate for U.S. soldiers in the Afghanistan war or for soldiers in an Army combat brigade that fought in Iraq."

But that is not the worst of the news – or reality – highlighted by that headline. No. The worst reality regarding that disgustingly distressing headline is the fact that school children must cross that "war zone" twice a day to get back and forth to school. Children. And for what? To get to schools which are failing to educate them in service to seemingly corrupt teachers unions.

Following the reports that President Trump wants to do all in his power to save the beleaguered residents of Chicago, Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker pompously accused Trump of "abusing his power."

Posted the failing governor in part on X: "The State of Illinois at this time has received no requests or outreach from the federal government asking if we need assistance, and we have made no requests for federal intervention."

Gee, I have a suggestion for the attention-seeking governor, who is desperate to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2028: "Why don’t we conduct an actual poll of the most at-risk residents of Chicago to ask if they may want ‘federal intervention’ to save them from spiraling violent crime; crumbling infrastructures; lack of basic services; and the purposeful denial of education for their children?"

The governor further posted: "The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the @IL_Natl_Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders."

Is he kidding? Is that his punch line to an extremely cruel joke? Over 40,000 murdered. School children having to traverse literal "war zones" twice a day to get to and depart from schools which do nothing to educate them. Just those two disgraceful and entirely preventable realities don’t rise to the level of "emergency" for Pritzker?

President Trump can’t save the city of Chicago fast enough from those using the city’s disenfranchised residents for their own selfish interests.