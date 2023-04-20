Chicago police interim superintendent to step down when mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn in

Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter announced he will be stepping down when Democrat mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn into office.

Carter made the announcement on Thursday, stating that he will be retiring from the police department on May 15 - the day Johnson is sworn in as mayor of Chicago.

"To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you. Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city," Carter said in a statement on Thursday. "It has been my greatest honor to serve as your Interim Superintendent and I have committed to working with Mayor-Elect Johnson to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to Chicago’s residents and visitors throughout the summer season, as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues and the subsequent transition."

Carter, a 30-year member of the Chicago Police Department, took over as superintendent after David Brown announced his resignation in March. Brown accepted a chief operating officer position at Loncar Lyon Jenkins, which is a personal injury law firm in Texas.

Carter served in several positions throughout the department, serving as Chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism and Special Operations, Deputy Chief of the Special Functions Division, Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Organized Crime, and Commander of both the 4th (South Chicago) District and 6th (Gresham) District, a press release from the department states.

"I look forward to my next adventure but I will always hold the men and women – sworn and civilian – of this department, in the highest esteem. Thank you all for what you do for our city daily," Carter said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement on Thursday that she wishes him the best after retirement.

"I want to congratulate Interim Superintendent Eric Carter on his retirement after 30 years of service to the Chicago Police Department. As a Marine, husband, and father, he has given the full measure of himself in service to the residents of this city and the officers under his command. I am thankful for his dedicated commitment to our city and for leading the brave law enforcement officers who keep us safe. I wish him the best as he transitions to his next chapter," Lightfoot said.