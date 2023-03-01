Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Chicago police superintendent David Brown announces resignation

David Brown started as chief of the Chicago Police Department at the beginning of the pandemic

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown, leader of one of the nation's largest police agencies, announced his resignation Wednesday. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement saying Brown informed her of his departure Wednesday. 

"I accepted his resignation and want to commend him for his accomplishments not just for the department but the entire city." she said. 

LORI LIGHTFOOT CLAIMS SHE ‘MISSPOKE’ WHEN TELLING VOTERS WHO DON'T SUPPORT HER NOT TO VOTE

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced his resignation Wednesday after leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and a violent crime wave.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced his resignation Wednesday after leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and a violent crime wave. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Brown's resignation is effective March 6. First Deputy Eric Carter will be appointed as interim superintendent until the new mayor is sworn into office.

Brown became head of the department during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenure was rocked by an increase in crime amid calls to defund police departments nationwide. 

The police force was in the midst of a re-organization when Brown reversed and enlarged police units, Fox Chicago reported. 

He also drew criticism for ousting his head of reform Robert Boik after Boik wrote an email warning that transferring officers from Office of Constitutional Policing to patrol shifts would make it impossible to meet the training requirements in a federal consent decree governing police reform.

The aim was to flood troubled areas of the city with officers to deter violent crime

Brown's resignation announcement came just hours after controversial Mayor Lori Lightfoot was defeated in her bid for re-election.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.