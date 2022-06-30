Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Cheney declines to say if January 6 committee sought Secret Service corroboration of Cassidy Hutchinson claim

Trump is alleged by witness Cassidy Hutchinson to have grabbed the steering wheel of his Secret Service escort's car and demanded to go to the Capitol.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Bret Baier on Trump disputing Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony: She's under oath, he's on Truth Social Video

Bret Baier on Trump disputing Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony: She's under oath, he's on Truth Social

Anchor of 'Special Report' and chief political correspondent joins 'America Reports' at the close of Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearings to discuss his takes on the political landscape.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney declined to comment on the possibility of Secret Service members testifying in front of the Jan. 6 committee after two agents disputed claims about former President Donald Trump's behavior during the riots.

Cheney discussed the ongoing hearing and the testimony of witnesses thus far in an ABC "Good Morning America" interview. 

When pressed on whether the Secret Service members would speak on growing narrative discrepancies in witness testimonies, Cheney demurred. 

"The committee has spoken to both Mr. Ornato and Mr. Engel, and we welcome additional testimony, under oath, from both of them, and from anybody else in the Secret Service who has information about any of these issues," Cheney said.

JANUARY 6 HEARING: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF EXPLOSIVE CASSIDY HUTCHINSON TESTIMONY ON TRUMP, ATTACK ON CAPITOL

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Pressed on whether such testimony from the Secret Service would be given live and publicized, she continued, "We have been working with the Secret Service; we've interviewed, as I said, a number of individuals in the Secret Service. We will continue to do so. And it is important that their testimony be under oath."

JANUARY 6 HEARING TO FEATURE EX-MEADOWS AIDE CASSIDY HUTCHINSON IN SUPRISE COMMITTEE

Two Secret Service agents are prepared to testify before Congress that then-President Donald Trump did not lunge at a steering wheel or assault them in an attempt to go to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, a source close to the Secret Service tells Fox News. 

The explosive new allegations were made on Tuesday by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. 

When Trump's top Secret Service agent Robert Engel told the former president that he could not go to the Capitol for security reasons, Trump exploded at him, according to Hutchinson. 

"When Bobby had relayed to him we're not, we don't have the assets to do it… the president had very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate," Hutchinson said. "The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now."

CASSIDY HUTCHINSON REACTION: JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE AGAIN PUSHES FORMER WH COUNSEL PAT CIPOLLONE TO TESTIFY

Engel and the SUV driver, an unnamed Secret Service agent, are prepared to testify before the Jan. 6 committee that the president did not lunge at the steering wheel. The Jan. 6 committee and the Secret Service are in discussions about whether one or both men will appear on camera. 

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jody Hunt, a former Justice Department official in the Trump administration who is representing Hutchinson, tweeted that others with knowledge of the events should appear before the Jan. 6 committee

"Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told," Hunt tweeted. "Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics