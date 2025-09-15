What is Discord? Messaging platform popular with gamers part of Charlie Kirk assassination investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Discord, the widely used messaging platform popular with the gaming community, is at the center of the investigation of Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was arrested last week on suspicion of shooting and killing Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist, while he was speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Robinson's alleged use of the app has come to the attention of authorities and become significant in the probe of Kirk's assassination.

What is Discord?

Discord is a messaging platform with more than 200 million monthly users who interact through text, voice and video. It is especially popular with gamers and allows them to form communities around "various topics, interests, or gaming groups," according to the company.

While mostly known for its association with the gaming community, Discord is used by a wide variety of people around other interest areas as well.

According to USA Today, communication on Discord happens on "servers," which are similar to "groups" on Meta's Facebook or Instagram. These are "invite-only spaces for your friends or community — places where you can connect, collaborate, and enjoy meaningful conversations together," according to the company.

What does Discord have to do with the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected of murdering Kirk, allegedly discussed details of the crime with a roommate on the Discord app.

During a press briefing Friday morning, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson sent messages on Discord about stowing and retrieving a rifle from a "drop point."

The messages shown to officials also refer to engraving bullets, and a mention of the "scope and the rifle being unique," according to an affidavit.

The New York Times reported Saturday that an acquaintance of Robinson appeared to recognize him from surveillance images released of the suspected killer the day after the shooting, tagging his username on Discord and writing "wya," meaning, "Where you at?" Robinson joked back that his "doppelganger" was trying to get him in trouble.

He later also quipped that he would like a share of the reward if someone else on the Discord chat turned him in.

A Discord spokesman told Fox News Digital it has not uncovered evidence the suspect promoted violence on the platform.

"During our investigation, Discord identified an account belonging to the suspect. We have not found or received any evidence that the suspect planned this incident on Discord or promoted violence on Discord. The messages referenced in reporting about weapon retrieval and planning details were not Discord messages, and likely took place on a phone-number based messaging platform. We continue to work closely with the FBI and local authorities, and will continue to deliver prompt responses to their requests for assistance."

Controversies surrounding Discord

Some critics have said Discord's private channels can be hotbeds for extreme rhetoric that can't be monitored, and it also doesn't employ enough protections for younger users.

The perpetrator of the 2022 racist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, openly discussed his plans to carry out the attack on Discord. Discord ultimately deleted the server he used and expressed devastation at his use of its platform to plan the massacre.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the attempted assassin of President Donald Trump last year, had an account on the Discord app . Discord deactivated his account afterward, saying it was rarely used, there was no evidence he used it to plan the attack, and the company strongly condemns violence.

New Jersey sued Discord in April, alleging the company was engaging in deceptive business practices that don't protect its youngest users.

In 2023, Discord helped foil a potential mass shooting at a synagogue after a 13-year-old allegedly made threats on the app. According to ABC News, Discord reported the disturbing messages to authorities, leading to an arrest before the attack was carried out.

What is Discord's policy around hate speech?

Discord says it does not allow hateful conduct or speech on its platforms.

"We don’t allow hateful conduct or the use of hate speech while on Discord. This includes hate symbols and denial of historical mass atrocities. We define hate speech as any expression that degrades, vilifies, or dehumanizes individuals, incites hostility towards specific groups, or promotes harm based on protected characteristics," its official policy states.

How old do you have to be to use Discord?

Discord has a minimum age of 13 to use its services in the U.S. and most other countries. Some countries have set higher age minimums to use the platform.