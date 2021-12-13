Expand / Collapse search
Cawthorn slams Chasten Buttigieg for complaining about student loans

"LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next," Chasten wrote about student loan repayments resuming

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, for complaining about the Biden administration restarting student loan payments.

The freshman congressman tore into the transportation secretary’s spouse over the recent Instagram story that saw Buttigieg make headlines.

"Chasten Buttigieg's personal responsibility seems to be lost in Pete Buttigieg's supply chain crisis," Cawthorn told Fox News in a Monday statement.

BUTTIGIEG’S HUSBAND MOCKS BIDEN ADMIN RESTARTING STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS NEXT MONTH: ‘NO THANK YOU’

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, 2021. 

Representative Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, on July 9, 2021.  (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"When the Washington elites start thinking they're victims just because they have to pay their bills, expect that mentality to spill over into the radical socialist policies of the Biden administration," the North Carolina Republican continued.

Buttigieg’s Instagram story was panned online after the secretary's spouse posted about his disdain with his husband’s boss’ decision to restart student loan payments at the end of January.

Pete Buttigieg (R) and husband Chasten Glezman are seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Feb. 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Pete Buttigieg (R) and husband Chasten Glezman are seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Feb. 14, 2019 in New York City.  (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

"Chasten, your student loan payments restart after January 31, 2022," the notice read, according to a screenshot tweeted by Politico’s Michael Stratford. "You’ll soon receive a bill from your student loan servicer."

"LOL no thank you Merry Christmas next," Chasten captioned the post.

"These are the guys who complained that they couldn’t afford rent in DC on Pete’s $220K salary (and all their money from writing books)," Republican strategist Matt Whitlock commented. "A good reminder that the left’s ‘cancel student loan debt’ goal would overwhelmingly help financially comfortable people."

President Biden speaks as Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Nov. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden speaks as Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listen during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Nov. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Buttigieg was hit with criticism in July after complaining about the high rent prices in Washington, D.C. and claiming that he and the transportation secretary "couldn’t afford" an apartment with more than one bedroom.

The transportation secretary’s salary is $221,400 and Chasten is a part-time drama school teacher. In addition to their D.C. apartment, the couple owns a home on Lake Michigan in Traverse City, which they purchased this year after selling their home in South Bend, The Washington Post reported at the time. 

The Transportation Department didn't return a request for comment. 

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.

