Catholic group fights NJ Reproductive Freedom Act

Catholic groups are rallying against a New Jersey bill backed by the state's Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, that would protect a women’s right to an abortion and access to birth control.

REOPEN NJ RALLY ORGANIZERS PREVENTED FROM PROTESTING OUTSIDE GOVERNOR'S HOUSE

Dozens of protesters from anti-abortion and religious groups fanned out across the state Wednesday to hold a "Day of Outrage," to shoot down the legislation.

Groups of demonstrators poised outside of state legislators' offices chanted “kill the bill” and held signs backing that stance.

"The Reproductive Freedom Act will allow anyone of any age, regardless of their residency, to receive an abortion at the expense of New Jersey taxpayers," Rev. Greg Quinlan from the advocacy group, Garden State Families, said in a statement. "New Jersey taxpayers will be paying for abortions for women victimized by human traffickers.”

The Reproductive Freedom Act, introduced in October in the state Senate, aims to expand access to a wide variety of health care services, including abortions.

FLORIDA REP.-ELECT KAT CAMMACK SHARES PERSONAL STORY ABOUT ABORTION: 'MY MOM CHOSE LIFE'

“As access to health care and the right to choose are under attack at the federal level, we will support, defend, and protect reproductive rights here in New Jersey,” Murphy said in defense of the bill.

Debate over the bill comes at a time when some pro-choice proponents fear President Trump's appointment of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett could threaten women's reproductive rights under Roe v. Wade.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

President-elect Joe Biden on the campaign trail pledged to put an end to restrictions on government funding for abortions, a flip flop from his previous stance on the issue.