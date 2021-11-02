Expand / Collapse search
Dem Rep. Cartwright downplays Virginia governor race's significance: Will be 'dim memory' by midterms

Cartwright, part of House Democratic leadership, adds, 'People in my district don't care what happens' in Virginia

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., downplayed the significance of the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday, saying it will be a "distant dim memory" by the 2022 midterms.

During a news conference to discuss their agenda, House Democratic Caucus leaders were asked to weigh in on the tight race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin as Virginia voters head to the polls to cast their vote Tuesday.

POLITICO CRUSHES 'DESPERATE' TERRY MCAULIFFE FOR 'LIE' ABOUT FICTIONAL TRUMP-YOUNGKIN EVENT

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., speaks at a hearing with the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on May 28, 2020.  (Photo by ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Of course, what you really want to know is, are we worried about the midterms, depending on what happens in the Virginia gubernatorial election?" Cartwright said.

"And I can tell you as a front line Democrat, the answer is no," he added. "Number one, people in my district don't care what happens in the Virginia governor’s race. And number two, a year from now what happened in Virginia governor’s race will be a distant dim memory."

The first polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday as Youngkin tries to become the first Republican to win a statewide race there since 2009.

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, with colleagues,  speaks at a press conference following a meeting of the Democratic Caucus at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

During Tuesday's conference, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., referred to Youngkin as "Trump Light."

"I think Terry McAuliffe’s track record speaks for itself," he said. "And we don't need Trump Light in Virginia."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., added, "I predict Terry McAuliffe will win tonight."

