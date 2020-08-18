Carter Page reacts to Durham FBI indictment: 'First step on the road to justice'

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page called the recent indictment of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith the "first step on the road to justice" on Tuesday, four years after the feds began spying on Page in 2016 and his life was "overturned."

"Friday was just a first step on the road to justice, because it was the first time that I started to see some semblance of justice from the DOJ and FBI with the fact they were acting in accordance with Crime Victims' Rights Act, a law that was totally avoided and not respected throughout last four years," Page told "Mornings with Maria."

Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of the investigation into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, two sources close to the matter tell Fox News.

The inspector general accused Clinesmith, though not by name, of altering an email about Page to say that he was "not a source" for another government agency. Page has said he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that assertion as it submitted a third and final renewal application in 2017 to eavesdrop on Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"The charging document against Mr. Clinesmith, it really is just the tip of the iceberg in so many ways," Page said.

"It was false conspiracies and made-up lies paid for by Democrats," he continued. "I actually sent Mr. Clinesmith a letter in April 2017, you know, to your point about media, there were some media leaks and lies and misrepresentations, on the Rachel Maddow Show on 'MSDNC,' and sure enough I get more threatening calls from Oklahoma that night."

The Justice Department’s charging document stated that Clinesmith “did willfully and knowingly make and use a false writing and document, knowing the same to contain a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and entry in a matter before the jurisdiction of the executive branch and judicial branch of the Government of the United States.”

The document said he altered another official's June 2017 email to say Page (referred to as "Individual #1") was "not a source" when the original email did not contain those words.

The filing said another official took Clinesmith’s altered email, relied on it, and signed and submitted the renewed FISA application to the FISA Court.

“The application for FISA #4 did not include Individual #1’s history or status with the OGA [other government agency],” the document read.

Page said Tuesday he had sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray in February and May 2019.

"They definitely received it. ... There is a lot of answers that still have not been uncovered," Page said.

Meanwhile, an FBI spokesperson told Fox News Friday that "under Director Wray's leadership, the FBI has been, and will continue to be, fully cooperative with Mr. Durham's review. This includes providing documents and assigning personnel to assist his team."

Clinesmith's lawyer Justin Shur said in a statement that his client did not knowingly provide false information.

"Kevin deeply regrets having altered the email," Shur said. "It was never his intent to mislead the court or his colleagues as he believed the information he relayed was accurate. But Kevin understands what he did was wrong and accepts responsibility."

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber threw out a Page lawsuit filed against the Democratic National Committee and others over the Steele dossier.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Brooke Singman and Bill Mears contributed to this report.